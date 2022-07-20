The order of events schedule, competition times, start lists, and how to watch live streaming and television broadcast on Day 6 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Wednesday (20).

Five days are already in the bag, but we still have five more exciting ones to look forward to and you will not want to miss any of the upcoming coverage. You can watch the live coverage on the World Athletics commentary by clicking here. World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels and Peacock TV will also provide live streaming. Also, you can watch World Athletics Championships online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Canada is covered by CBC, Jamaicans can watch the live action on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. In the Bahamas, you can follow on ZNS, the BBC will cover the audience in the UK. Click here for the BBC schedule.

As it was on Tuesday’s Day 5, there is no morning session slated for today, but you can expect another spirited afternoon session, which will get underway at 3:20 pm local time / 6:20 pm ET with the women’s Javelin Throw qualification round. Read more: Noah Lyles runs 19.62, lays down a marker – World Championships 200m semi-final results

Two more gold medals are up for grabs on the sixth day with Olympic champion Valarie Allman of the USA going up against arch-rival and the two-time world and Olympic champion Sandra Perković of Croatia in the women’s Discus Throw, while Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan starts as a strong favorite to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase title.

The schedule also includes the semi-finals of the women’s 400m hurdles which gets going at 9:15 pm ET. American Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, defending world champion Dalilah Muhamad (USA) and Femke Bol of The Netherlands, the bronze medalist in Tokyo last summer, will all be in action and looking to reserve spots in the final.

The 400m semi-finals for both the men and women are also on the order of events schedule for Day 6, plus the men’s 800m and women’s 5000m first round heats.

DAY 6 AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND START LISTS 15:20 18:20 W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 16:25 19:25 W 5000 Metres Heats Startlist 16:50 19:50 W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 17:20 20:20 M 800 Metres Heats Startlist 18:15 21:15 W 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final Startlist 18:30 21:30 W Discus Throw Final Startlist 18:45 21:45 W 400 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 19:15 22:15 M 400 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 19:45 22:45 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final Startlist

