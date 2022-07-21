OREGON (July 21) — The following is the order of events, TV schedule, and start lists for Day 7 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday (21). Two finals will take place on day seven and you can watch them live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels and Peacock TV will also provide live streaming. Also, you can watch World Athletics Championships streaming with fuboTV: Start your free 7-day trial today! | Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

Canada is covered by CBC, Jamaicans can watch the live action on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. In the Bahamas, you can follow on ZNS, the BBC will cover the audience in the UK. Click here for the BBC schedule.

After sweeping the podium places in the women’s 100 meters on Sunday, Jamaica’s triple threat —Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Elaine Thompson-Herah will take a stab at creating another historic moment when they line up in the 200m final.

Jackson, the world leader in the event with 21.55 secs, cruised into the final on Tuesday as the fastest qualifier, after clocking 21.67 secs in the semi-finals. Jackson won silver in the 100m and set a personal best and she is expecting to run fast in the 200m final.

Fraser-Pryce was also in good form when winning her semi-final heat in 21.82 seconds to set a season-best to defeat American champion and the second-fastest woman in the world this year, Abby Steiner (22.15).

Thompson-Herah, in the meantime, qualified to the final on time after finishing third in her semi-final behind USA’s Tamara Clark (21.95) and defending world champion Dina Asher-Smith (21.96) in a tight finish.

The Jamaican Olympic champion has been dealing with injuries this season, but her 21.97 secs in the semi-final shows that she’s in good form, even without running at full pace.

The men’s 200m final is also on the schedule for Thursday night, and we are expecting a pulsating battle between Americans Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton.

Reigning world champion Lyles sailed into the final with a quick 19.62 seconds, while Knighton won his semi-finals with a time of 19.77 secs.

Olympic finalist Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, Trinidad and Tobago’s Jareem Richards, surprised package Alexander Ogando from the Dominican Republic and South African Luxolo Adams will also be hoping to land a place on the podium.

Like the Jamaican women, USA will be aiming for another sweep on the men’s side after taking all the podium spots in the 100m. Lyles and Knighton will be joined by Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek.

Live coverage will start at 8:05 pm ET with qualifications in the men’s Javelin Throw, with the heats of the women’s 800m, men’s 5000m, and semi-final of the men’s 800m taking place on the track. The men’s Triple Jump qualification round will also take place today.

DAY 7 AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME MY TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 17:05 20:05 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 17:10 20:10 W 800 Metres Heats Startlist 18:10 21:10 M 5000 Metres Heats Startlist 18:20 21:20 M Triple Jump Qualification Startlist 18:35 21:35 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 19:00 22:00 M 800 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 19:35 22:35 W 200 Metres Final Startlist 19:50 22:50 M 200 Metres Final Startlist