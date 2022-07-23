The following is the order of events, start lists, and start times for each event on Day 9 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (23). Read more: When Is The World Athletics Championships 2022 And How To Watch It?

After another thrilling day of competition on Friday’s eighth day, which ended with a world record run in the women’s 400m hurdles by USA’s Sydney McLaughlin at 50.68 seconds, fans can expect another entertaining two sessions today, which could see another world record falling, if all goes well.

Six finals are slated for Saturday, including the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay. Read more: How to watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on BBC?

World Athletics Championships, Where to watch?

NBCSports.com, Peacock TV, USA Network, NBC, CNBC, and the NBC Sports app will provide all the live streaming and television broadcast for the viewers in the United States or anyone with a U.S. IP address. Live results and updates will be here. For those looking to listen to live audio stream, you can following the World Athletics commentary by clicking here. World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels are also streaming live video coverage.

Canada is covered by CBC, Jamaicans can watch the live action on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. In the Bahamas, you can follow on ZNS, the BBC will coverage the audience in the UK. Click here for the BBC schedule.

After resting all three top sprinters in the heats on Friday night, Jamaica will recall “triple threat” –Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson to the team and will look to not only defend the title from Doha in 2019, but to also break USA’s world record of 40.82.

The other finals taking place on Day 9 are the Men’s Triple Jump, Javelin Throw, and 800m, as well as the women’s 5000m.

Before all of that, though, there is a full morning session, starting at 9:50 am local time / 12:50 pm ET with the men’s Decathlon competition kicking things off. The women’s 100 meters hurdles heats are also slated for the morning session, starting at 2:20 pm ET, along with the women’s Long Jump qualification.

The 4x400m heats for both men and women are in the afternoon session.

World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 9 Schedule

DAY 9 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND START LIST 9:50 12:50 M 100 Metres Decathlon Startlist 10:40 13:40 M Long Jump Decathlon Startlist 11:20 14:20 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 12:00 15:00 W Long Jump Qualification Startlist 12:10 15:10 M Shot Put Decathlon Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND START LIST 16:10 19:10 M High Jump Decathlon Startlist 17:10 20:10 W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 17:40 20:40 M 4×400 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 18:00 21:00 M Triple Jump Final Startlist 18:10 21:10 M 800 Metres Final Startlist 18:25 21:25 W 5000 Metres Final Startlist 18:35 21:35 M Javelin Throw Final Startlist 18:55 21:55 M 400 Metres Decathlon Startlist 19:30 22:30 W 4×100 Metres Relay Final Startlist 19:50 22:50 M 4×100 Metres Relay Final Startlist