EUGENE, Oregon (July 24) — British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith is doubtful for the Commonwealth Games 2022 after she sustained what appears to be a hamstring injury at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend.

Asher-Smith, who finished fourth in the 100m and copped a bronze medal in the 200m at the world championships, is slated to race in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games.

However, the 26-year-old could miss the event after picking up a suspected hamstring injury running the third leg on the Great Britain 4x100m relay team that finished sixth at Hayward Field on Saturday night.

Despite pulling up, Asher-Smith was able to hobble around the last 25 meters to hand the baton to Daryll Neita and was also able to walk around on the track after the race with her teammates.

However, it was clear she was in some discomfort.

What is the latest on Asher-Smith’s injury?

The sprint star flew back to the United Kingdom on Sunday for a scan and further assessment of the muscle.

“I hope it’s nothing serious because I have got a lot more races to do this year,” the 2019 world 200m champion said in the Guardian.

“I will have to go and have a check with my physio. But I just feel a bit confused because I felt fine coming in, went around the bend and my legs just stopped corresponding with me.”

Asher-Smith clocked 10.83 seconds (0.8 m/s) to equal the British national 100m record when finishing behind Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah at the World Athletics Championships last weekend.

She returned a few days later to post 22.02 seconds for third place behind Jackson and Fraser-Pryce in the 200m.

Jackson, who finished with the silver in the 100m, clocked the second-fastest time ever in the event at 21.45 seconds to secure the gold medal in spectacular fashion.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will run from 28 July to 8 August in Birmingham. The track and field schedule starts on 2 August.