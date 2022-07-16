EUGENE, Oregon (July 15) — Dominican Republic pulled off a stunning upset to deny the United States team what would have been a golden farewell for Allyson Felix on Friday after winning the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in 3:09.82, here in Eugene, Oregon.

Felix, who will retire from athletics at the end of this season, was drafted in to run on the second leg in the final, but not even she could stop a very powerful Dominican Republic team, that included 400m star Marileidy Paulino, who ran 48.47 on her split.

The Netherlands with 400m hurdles standout Femke Bol who ran 48.95 on her anchor leg, also finished strongly to overtake the USA and took silver with a national record of 3:09.90 while Felix, who picked up a 19th world championships medal, and the home team had to settle with the bronze medal in 3:10.16.

USA held a commanding lead on the second leg, but despite being roared on by the crowd at Hayward Field, Felix wasn’t able to hold off Paulino who closed superbly in the home straight to put the Dominican Republic in a gold medal position.

The United States managed to build another lead entering the final exchange, but Dominican Republic last leg runner Fiordaliza Cofil chased down Kennedy Simon, who also lost out to the fast-finishing Bol on the line.

Mixed 4x400m relay final results

Pos. NAT MARK

1 Dominican Republic 3:09.82 WL

2 Netherlands 3:09.90 NR

3 USA 3:10.16 SB

4 Poland 3:12.31 SB

5 Jamaica 3:12.71 SB

6 Nigeria 3:16.21

7 Italy 3:16.45

8 Ireland 3:16.86

Mixed 4x400m Relay Statistical Summary

Dominican Republic won the mixed 4×400 in 3:09.82, the second fastest time ever, after the WR set by the USA of 3:09.34 at Doha 2019. The Dominican was the silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Netherlands took silver as Femke Bol ran down Kennedy Simon (USA) on the final straightaway. Netherlands had been 4th at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

The United States took bronze, the same medal they won at the Tokyo Olympics. Allyson Felix ran the 2nd leg for the USA and won her 19 th World Championship medal, extending her record for the most medals at the World Championships.

Felix also won a medal for her 8 th World Championships, breaking the record she co-held with Ezekiel Kemboi (KEN) with 7.

Felix also won World Championship medals over a span of 17 years, breaking the record of 16 held by Jésus Ángel García (ESP) in race walking (1993-2009).

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images