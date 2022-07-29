Here is the start list for the women’s 100 meters Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – Puma American Track League meeting – taking place at Billy J Murphy Track Complex at the University of Memphis on Saturday (30).

Among the starters in the event this weekend is Twanisha Terry, who anchored the United States to that shocking victory over Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, last week.

Terry was also in the individual women’s 100m in Eugene, but she fell out of the competition in the semi-final round. Read more: How to watch the Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – American Track League meeting?

On Saturday, the 23-year-old will start in heat one of three and will take on fellow American teammates English Gardner, Celera Barnes, Javianne Oliver, Kayla White, and Canadian Crystal Emmanuel.

Meanwhile, heat two will feature Cambrea Sturgis, along with fellow Americans Teahna Daniels and Kiara Parker, as well as the Ivory Coast veteran Murielle Ahoure-Demps.

The third and final heat will see young sprint talent Tamari Davis, who clocked 10.91 seconds earlier this season, going up against World Indoor 60m bronze medalist Marybeth Sant-Price and Destiny Smith-Barnett.

Please see the complete start list below.

Ed Murphey Classic 2022 women’s 100m start list

HEAT 1 OF 3 PRELIMS Lane Athlete Yr. Team Seed 2 Gardner, English Nike Inc. 10.74 3 Henderson, Ashley Adidas 10.96 4 Oliver, Javianne USA 10.95 5 Terry,

Twanisha Nike Elite 10.87 6 Barnes, Celera USA 10.94 7 White, Kayla USA 10.95 8 Emmanuel, Crystal Canada 11.11 HEAT 2 OF 3 PRELIMS Lane Athlete Yr. Team Seed 2 Johnson, Korteni Nike Inc. 11.09 3 Ray, Shannon USA 11.19 4 Ahoure-Demps, Murielle Adidas 10.78 5 Sturgis, Cambrea Adidas 10.87 6 Daniels, Teahna USA 10.83 7 Parker, Kiara ASICS sportswear 11.02 8 Roxborough, Shyvonne Canada 11.4 HEAT 3 OF 3 PRELIMS Lane Athlete Yr. Team Seed 2 Annelus, Anglerne USA 11.06 3 Smith-Barnett, Destiny Double Pillar Athletics 11.06 4 Sant-Price, Marybeth USA 10.95 5 Davis, Tamari USA 10.91 6 Collins, Shania USA 10.98 7 Darius, Symone USA 11.17 8 Anderson, Taylor Garden State Track Club New Balance 11.2