Here is the start list for the women’s 100 meters Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – Puma American Track League meeting – taking place at Billy J Murphy Track Complex at the University of Memphis on Saturday (30).
Among the starters in the event this weekend is Twanisha Terry, who anchored the United States to that shocking victory over Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, last week.
Terry was also in the individual women’s 100m in Eugene, but she fell out of the competition in the semi-final round. Read more: How to watch the Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – American Track League meeting?
On Saturday, the 23-year-old will start in heat one of three and will take on fellow American teammates English Gardner, Celera Barnes, Javianne Oliver, Kayla White, and Canadian Crystal Emmanuel.
Meanwhile, heat two will feature Cambrea Sturgis, along with fellow Americans Teahna Daniels and Kiara Parker, as well as the Ivory Coast veteran Murielle Ahoure-Demps.
The third and final heat will see young sprint talent Tamari Davis, who clocked 10.91 seconds earlier this season, going up against World Indoor 60m bronze medalist Marybeth Sant-Price and Destiny Smith-Barnett.
Please see the complete start list below.
Ed Murphey Classic 2022 women’s 100m start list
|HEAT 1 OF 3 PRELIMS
|Lane
|Athlete
|Yr.
|Team
|Seed
|2
|Gardner, English
|Nike Inc.
|10.74
|3
|Henderson, Ashley
|Adidas
|10.96
|4
|Oliver, Javianne
|USA
|10.95
|5
|Terry,
Twanisha
|Nike Elite
|10.87
|6
|Barnes, Celera
|USA
|10.94
|7
|White, Kayla
|USA
|10.95
|8
|Emmanuel, Crystal
|Canada
|11.11
|HEAT 2 OF 3 PRELIMS
|Lane
|Athlete
|Yr.
|Team
|Seed
|2
|Johnson, Korteni
|Nike Inc.
|11.09
|3
|Ray, Shannon
|USA
|11.19
|4
|Ahoure-Demps, Murielle
|Adidas
|10.78
|5
|Sturgis, Cambrea
|Adidas
|10.87
|6
|Daniels, Teahna
|USA
|10.83
|7
|Parker, Kiara
|ASICS sportswear
|11.02
|8
|Roxborough, Shyvonne
|Canada
|11.4
|HEAT 3 OF 3 PRELIMS
|Lane
|Athlete
|Yr.
|Team
|Seed
|2
|Annelus, Anglerne
|USA
|11.06
|3
|Smith-Barnett, Destiny
|Double Pillar Athletics
|11.06
|4
|Sant-Price, Marybeth
|USA
|10.95
|5
|Davis, Tamari
|USA
|10.91
|6
|Collins, Shania
|USA
|10.98
|7
|Darius, Symone
|USA
|11.17
|8
|Anderson, Taylor
|Garden State Track Club New Balance
|11.2