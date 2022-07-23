The women’s and men’s 4x100m relay finals will take place on Saturday at 10:30 pm ET and 10:50 pm ET, respectively, and Jamaica and USA are the favorites to win the gold medals in each of the two races. Read more: Day 9 order of events and TV schedule – World Athletics Championships on July 23. You can watch live on World Athletics YouTube and Facebook.

Will Jamaica break the 4x100m relay world record?

On the women’s side, Jamaica will start from lane five and the Caribbean nation will recall the “big three” Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for the final after the trio who swept the women’s 100m and also featured in the final of the 200m, were rested for the semi-finals on Friday.

After missing out on breaking the world record at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, the Jamaicans will have their eyes planted again on the 40.82 seconds mark, set by USA at the Olympic Stadium in London in 2012.

USA looked impressive when running a world-leading time of 41.56 secs to win semi-final two on Friday and the hosts will be determined to make life uncomfortable for the Jamaicans when they line up in lane three in the final.

Great Britain defeated Jamaica in the heats Friday night with a time of 41.99 and the Europeans will recall 200m bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith for the medal race tonight.

The teams mentioned above will be joined in the final by Switzerland which clocked 42.13 in the semis and will add 200m finalist Mujinga Kambundji, along with Spain, Germany, Italy, and Nigeria.

Will anyone stop USA from winning the men’s 4x100m gold medal?

Meanwhile, the USA will start as the frontrunner to win the men’s 4x100m gold and the team should do comfortably if it manages to get the baton around cleanly.

The hosts looked solid when running a world-leading 37.87 seconds to win in the semi-finals on Friday night and could even make a few adjustments to the squad to go even faster.

Canada, a strong medal contender, will start directly in front of the Americans in lane four with France starting in lane five.

Elsewhere, Jamaica, which could bring in 100m finalist Oblique Seville and Yohan blake after the two sprinters sat out the semi-finals, will start in lane two, with Brazil, South Africa, Great Britain, and Ghana also lining up to the battle for the world title.

WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY FINAL START LIST

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 1 SUI Switzerland 42.05 42.13 2 ITA Italy 42.71 42.71 3 USA United States 40.82 41.56 4 ESP Spain 42.61 42.61 5 JAM Jamaica 41.02 42.37 6 GBR Great Britain & NI 41.55 41.99 7 GER Germany 41.37 42.44 8 NGR Nigeria 42.39 42.68

MEN’S 4X100M RELAY FINAL START LIST

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 1 BRA Brazil 37.72 38.41 2 JAM Jamaica 36.84 38.33 3 USA United States 37.10 37.87 4 CAN Canada 37.64 38.1 5 FRA France 37.79 38.09 6 GBR Great Britain & NI 37.36 38.43 7 RSA South Africa 37.65 38.31 8 GHA Ghana 38.08 38.58