The following is the complete and updated medal table standings at the end of the fourth and final day at the 2022 European Athletics U18 Championships on Thursday.

Topping the medal chart is Great Britain & NI after totaling 16 overall medals, including eight golds, one silver and seven bronze. Read more: Day 4: European Athletics U18 Championships 2022 results

Germany finished with 14 medals overall at the championships and won the second most gold medals with four, while adding seven silvers and three bronze to make up the tally. Italy was the other nation that finished with double-digits in the medal table standings with 11.

Some 19 countries won at least one gold medal at the four-day championships, which took place at the Givat Ram Stadium in Jerusalem, Israel.

The Netherlands won six medals with half of them being golds, while Spain which finished with three golds and three bronze medals for six overall, rounded out the top five.

France with seven total medals ended the championships ranked sixth in the final medal standings and was followed by Norway (5), Finland (5), Poland (6) and Cyprus (4).

Final medal standings: 2022 European Athletics U18 Championships

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank

Total 1 Great Britain & NI 8 1 7 16 1 2 Germany 4 7 3 14 2 3 Italy 3 5 3 11 3 4 Netherlands 3 2 1 6 5 5 Spain 3 0 3 6 5 6 France 2 3 2 7 4 7 Norway 2 3 0 5 8 8 Finland 2 2 1 5 8 9 Poland 2 1 3 6 5 10 Cyprus 2 1 1 4 12 11 Sweden 1 2 2 5 8 12 Czech Republic 1 2 0 3 14 13 Turkey 1 1 2 4 12 14 Serbia 1 1 1 3 14 15 Bulgaria 1 0 2 3 14 16 Croatia 1 0 1 2 19 16 Denmark 1 0 1 2 19 16 Greece 1 0 1 2 19 19 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 22 20 Hungary 0 4 1 5 8 21 Belgium 0 2 1 3 14 22 Switzerland 0 1 2 3 14 23 Ireland 0 1 0 1 22 23 Israel 0 1 0 1 22 23 Slovenia 0 1 0 1 22 26 Lithuania 0 0 1 1 22 26 Romania 0 0 1 1 22