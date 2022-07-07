European European U18 Championships 2022 results
  • Save

The following is the complete and updated medal table standings at the end of the fourth and final day at the 2022 European Athletics U18 Championships on Thursday.

Topping the medal chart is Great Britain & NI after totaling 16 overall medals, including eight golds, one silver and seven bronze. Read more: Day 4: European Athletics U18 Championships 2022 results

Germany finished with 14 medals overall at the championships and won the second most gold medals with four, while adding seven silvers and three bronze to make up the tally. Italy was the other nation that finished with double-digits in the medal table standings with 11.

Some 19 countries won at least one gold medal at the four-day championships, which took place at the Givat Ram Stadium in Jerusalem, Israel.

The Netherlands won six medals with half of them being golds, while Spain which finished with three golds and three bronze medals for six overall, rounded out the top five.

France with seven total medals ended the championships ranked sixth in the final medal standings and was followed by Norway (5), Finland (5), Poland (6) and Cyprus (4).

Final medal standings: 2022 European Athletics U18 Championships

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotalRank
by
Total
1Great Britain & NI817161
2Germany473142
3Italy353113
4Netherlands32165
5Spain30365
6France23274
7Norway23058
8Finland22158
9Poland21365
10Cyprus211412
11Sweden12258
12Czech Republic120314
13Turkey112412
14Serbia111314
15Bulgaria102314
16Croatia101219
16Denmark101219
16Greece101219
19Ukraine100122
20Hungary04158
21Belgium021314
22Switzerland012314
23Ireland010122
23Israel010122
23Slovenia010122
26Lithuania001122
26Romania001122
0 Shares

Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay! Mellissa is a former Pride News writer who now spends her time working with kids and following the sport she loves.

Similar Posts

Edwin Allen, Jamaica College lead Champs 2013 after Day 4

ByGary Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica (Sporting Alert) — Edwin Allen and Jamaica College (JC) are the leaders heading into the 5th and final day of the Boys and Girls Champs at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday. After 19 finals at the competition of DAY 4, overnight leaders and defending champions Edwin Allen hold the advantage of…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.