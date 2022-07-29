Commonwealth Games 2022 live streaming coverage
The men’s and women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 marathon final start lists, following the confirmation of the athletes who actually traveled to Birmingham for the meeting. The races will take place on Day 2 of the competition on Saturday (30) and will begin the athletics schedule.

A total of 37 runners will toe the start line for the races that will begin at 10:00 am local for the men and 11:30 am for the women. For those watching in the United States, the start times are 5:00 am ET and 6:30 am ET. Read more: Updated – Helalia Johannes ready to break Commonwealth Games women’s marathon record?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the races on BBC TV, along with coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website, and BBC Sport mobile app. Watch in the United Kingdom BBC Red Button | For those in Canada watch on: CBC Sports and on DAZN | For those in Australia watch on: 7 Plus

Commonwealth Games 2022 marathon men’s final start list

OrderBibNamePBSB
181112CGA code AUSLiam ADAMS2:10:48
41126CGA code AUSAndrew BUCHANAN2:12:232:12:23
111183CGA code AUSJack RAYNER2:11:06
21844CGA code ENGJonathan MELLOR2:10:052:10:46
141975CGA code GIBArnold ROGERS2:28:082:28:08
192154CGA code INDNitendra Singh RAWAT2:16:052:16:05
82207CGA code IOMOliver LOCKLEY2:19:40
12597CGA code KENMichael Mugo GITHAE2:07:512:07:55
122660CGA code KENJonathan Kipleting KORIR2:04:322:08:04
212717CGA code KENErick Kiplagat SANG
132774CGA code LESTsepo MATHIBELLE2:13:50
152775CGA code LESMotlokoa NKHABUTLANE2:09:47
92777CGA code LESLebenya NKOKA2:12:20
52940CGA code NAMTomas Hilifa RAINHOLD2:10:242:12:55
63071CGA code NIRStephen SCULLION2:09:492:14:32
163072CGA code NIRKevin SEAWARD2:10:092:11:54
33458CGA codeSOLMartin FAENI
173536CGA code TANHamisi Athumani MISAI
73539CGA code TANAlphonce Felix SIMBU2:06:202:06:20
103656CGA code UGAVictor KIPLANGAT2:05:092:05:09
203721CGA code WALDewi GRIFFITHS2:09:49

Commonwealth Games 2022 marathon women’s final start list

BibNamePBSB
1052CGA code AUSSinead DIVER2:24:11
1103CGA code AUSJessica STENSON2:25:15
1108CGA code AUSEloise WELLINGS2:25:102:25:10
1747CGA code ENGGeorgina SCHWIENING2:31:372:31:37
2204CGA code IOMSarah WEBSTER2:44:44
2537CGA code KENMargaret Wangari MURIUKI2:30:25
2766CGA code LESMokulubete MAKATISI2:44:47
2877CGA code MRIKatie MAUTHOOR2:47:252:47:25
2911CGA code NAMAlina ARMAS2:33:09
2917CGA code NAMHelalia JOHANNES2:19:52
3454CGA code SOLSharon FIRISUA3:02:10
3529CGA code TANFailuna MATANGA2:27:55
3530CGA code TANJackline SAKILU2:37:55
3626CGA code UGALinet Toroitich CHEBET2:26:222:26:22
3701CGA code WALNatasha COCKRAM2:30:03
3705CGA code WALClara EVANS2:31:21
Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running.

