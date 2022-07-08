Watch a video highlight of 18-year-old Shericka Jackson running a storming anchor leg as a high schooler for Vere Technical in 2012 at the Gibson Relays at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The Olympic 100m bronze medalist is one of the featured athletes heading into the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon where she is one of the leading contenders to win the sprint double and judging by her performances this season, it is hard to keep her out of the conversation.

Jackson, who anchored Jamaica to gold medals in the women’s 4x100m at the 2019 world championships and the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, will also play a major part in her team’s quest to break the world record at Hayward Field, but many believe she shouldn’t run the last leg.

However, there is evidence to show that Jamaica’s final leg is in safe hands as the 27-year-old has shown in the past that she is capable of handling the pressure of receiving the baton in almost any position.

In the video highlight above, Jackson received the baton in about 5th spot but showed great leg speed to chase down the runners ahead of her before nipping the victory on the line for Vere Tech. Read Also: Shericka Jackson – I made “so many mistakes” in my 21.55 secs 200m race

Since then, she’s gone on to win golds in the 4x100m at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and the Olympics in Tokyo last year. Her anchor leg contribution also helped Jamaica clocked a national record of 41.02 seconds at the Olympics a time which is also the second-fastest ever behind USA’s 40.82 second world record performance.

Jackson will travel to Eugene, Oregon, in the coming days to join up with the Jamaica training camp ahead of the World Athletics Championships 2022, which will be held from 15-24 July.

She knew Shericka Jackson was going to be a super star?

The two-time world championships 400m bronze medalist will contest the 100m and 200m in Oregon and she enters the championships as the world leader in the latter event after posting the third-fastest time ever in the discipline at 21.55 seconds to win at the Jamaica National Championships 2022 last month.