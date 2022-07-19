EUGENE, Oregon (July 19) — The women’s 200 meters semi-finals start lists on Day 5 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on Tuesday. Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been drawn against American Abby Steiner, while Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will meet defending champion Dina Asher-Smith.

First on the track, though, is the world leader and the early championships favorite, Shericka Jackson, the 100m silver medalist from Sunday, who will start the Jamaican hunt for places in the final when she comes up against Aminatou Seyni, who ran a Niger national record of 21.98 seconds to win her heat on Monday.

Jackson leads the world with a stunning 21.55 secs, but she coasted into the semis with a controlled 22.33 secs (+2.5 m/s) to win the first heat on Day 4. Read more: Jackson, Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce, Steiner all advanced – women’s 200m heats results

With only the top two places moving on automatically, the likes of USA’s Jenna Prandini, Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji, and Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria, will all be hoping to reserve a spot in the final as well.

Meanwhile, Fraser-Pryce, who won her fifth world 100m championships title on Sunday, will test her qualities over the half-lap when she takes on USA champion Abby Steiner, who owns the second-fastest time in the world this year at 21.77 secs.

Steiner has been in top form this season and she is certainly in the runnings to break up any potential Jamaican sweep in the 200m.

Also starting in heat three are Nigeria’s Favour Ofili, who owns a PB of 21.96 secs, and has been a featured rival of Steiner during the collegiate campaign, with another college star, Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda, also drawn in this section.

Semi-final heat three will feature the reigning Olympic champion and defending world champion.

Olympic double-double champion Thompson-Herah of Jamaica will start in lane six with British star Asher-Smith, the champion in Doha in 2019, starting in the fourth lane, but those two aren’t the only potential finalists in this stacked section.

American Tamara Clark will definitely be inspired by the home crowd at Hayward, although it could take a personal best to secure a spot in the final. Olympic finalist Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia will also race in this heat and she is another strong contender for a final spot.

Women’s 200m semi-finals start lists

STARTLIST – SEMI-FINAL 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 GAM Gina BASS 22.58 22.78

2 NGR Rosemary CHUKWUMA 22.33 22.33

3 NIG Aminatou SEYNI 21.98 21.98

4 USA Jenna PRANDINI 21.89 22.01

5 JAM Shericka JACKSON 21.55 21.55

6 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 22.18 22.18

7 AUS Jacinta BEECHER 22.7 22.7

8 BAH TyNia GAITHER 22.45 22.45

STARTLIST – SEMI-FINAL 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 BRN Edidiong Ofinome ODIONG 22.43 22.43

2 CIV Jessika GBAI 22.79 22.79

3 USA Tamara CLARK 21.92 21.92

4 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 21.88 22.27

5 NAM Beatrice MASILINGI 22.18 22.27

6 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 21.53 22.05

7 BRA Vitoria Cristina ROSA 22.62 22.68

8 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 22.44 22.44

STARTLIST – SEMI-FINAL 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ANT Joella LLOYD 22.66 22.66

2 GER Jessica-Bianca WESSOLLY 22.89 23.22

3 ECU Gabriela Anahi SUAREZ 22.9 22.9

4 NGR Favour OFILI 21.96 21.96

5 USA Abby STEINER 21.77 21.77

6 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 21.79 22.14

7 DEN Ida KARSTOFT 22.67 22.67

8 ITA Dalia KADDARI 22.64 22.83