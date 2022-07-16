EUGENE, Oregon (July 16) — The Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley became the world champion as the United States swept the men’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field on Saturday (16). Kerley won the gold medal in 9.86 seconds with Marvin Bracy taking the silver in 9.88 and Trayvon Bromell collecting the bronze with 9.88 as well.

“We said we were going to do it and we did! USA, baby!” Kerley said.

Kerley didn’t get the best start, but he didn’t panic. Instead, he kept his composure to blow past his competitors in the closing meters and then timed his dip perfectly to improve on the silver medal he won at the Olympics in Tokyo last summer.

The former 400m specialist entered the world championships as the world leader after clocking 9.76 seconds at the USATF Championships last month. He ran 9.79 secs in the heat.

It was the first since 1991 that a nation was sweeping the 100m on the men’s side.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Oblique Seville ran 9.97 seconds for fourth place with the defending champion Christian Coleman fading to sixth in 10.01, the same time posted by South Africa’s Akani Simbine.

Earlier, Italian Olympic 100m champion Lamont Jacobs withdrew from the semi-finals of the event after continuing to struggle with a thigh injury he picked up last month.

“I am a fighter and this is why I decided to be in Eugene,” he wrote on Twitter, [but it had been a] “painful choice, I am forced to stop.”

PHOTO: Fred Kerley (C), Marvin Bracy (R) and Trayvon Bromell (L) after the Men’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)