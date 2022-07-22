EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — Peru’s Kimberly Garcia Leon copped her second gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 8 here in Eugene, Oregon after she won the women’s 35km race walk gold medal at 2:39:16 on Friday (22).

Garcia Leon, who also captured the 20km race walk title earlier at the championships, became the inaugural champion of the event at the world championships after dominating the new distance and winning by a gap of 47 seconds.

The 35km race walk discipline replaces the old 50km at the world championships, which is now done away with. Read more: Kimberly Garcia Leon wins first gold at World Athletics Championships 2022 in 20km race walk

Katarzyna Zdzieblo set off to a fast start but Garcia Leon took over the contest after 20km to break away completely from her rival and seal the gold medal and smashed her Peru national record.

The three 20km race walk finishers repeat the same order in the 35km race

Zdzieblo of Poland went on to replicate her 20km silver medal achievement –finishing runner-up again to Garcia Leon in a time of 2:40:03 to set a new personal best.

China’s Qieyang Shijie won her second bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 when she crossed the finish line at 2:40:37 to set a new Asian record.

Also in record-breaking form was the fourth place finisher Antigoni Ntrismpioti, who set a Greek national record of 2:41:58, while Spain’s Raquel Gonzalez crossed fifth in a personal best of 2:42.27 and her compatriot Laura Garcia-Caro got sixth in 2:42:45 –setting a personal best as well.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

35 KILOMETRES RACE WALK WOMEN | 22 JUL 2022

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 PER Kimberly GARCÍA LEÓN 2:39:16 AR 2 POL Katarzyna ZDZIEBŁO 2:40:03 PB 3 CHN Shijie QIEYANG 2:40:37 AR 4 GRE Antigoni NTRISMPIOTI 2:41:58 NR 5 ESP Raquel GONZÁLEZ 2:42:27 PB 6 ESP Laura GARCÍA-CARO 2:42:45 PB 7 CHN Maocuo LI 2:44:28 PB 8 BRA Viviane LYRA 2:45:02 NR 9 JPN Serena SONODA 2:45:09 PB 10 CHN Lamei YIN 2:46:02 PB 11 POL Olga NIEDZIAŁEK 2:49:43 PB 12 ECU Magaly BONILLA 2:50:39 13 POR Inês HENRIQUES 2:51:12 SB 14 MEX Nadia Lizeth GONZALEZ MONJARREZ 2:52:06 NR 15 GUA Mirna ORTÍZ 2:54:00 16 ECU Paola PÉREZ 2:54:15 17 KAZ Galina YAKUSHEVA 2:54:50 PB 18 PER Evelyn INGA 2:56:04 19 POR Vitória OLIVEIRA 2:57:37 20 FIN Elisa NEUVONEN 2:57:42 NR 21 MEX Alejandra ORTEGA 2:58:46 22 USA Maria MICHTA-COFFEY 2:58:51 PB 23 SVK Hana BURZALOVÁ 2:59:32 NR 24 USA Stephanie CASEY 3:00:54 PB 25 GUA Yasury PALACIOS 3:01:16 26 ROU Ana Veronica RODEAN 3:01:29 SB 27 GRE Efstathia KOURKOUTSAKI 3:02:27 PB 28 MEX Aura Libertad MORALES 3:04:50 29 USA Miranda MELVILLE 3:05:31 30 BRA Elianay PEREIRA 3:05:39 PB 31 BRA Mayara Luize VICENTAINER 3:06:10 32 SVK Ema HAČUNDOVÁ 3:07:02 PB 33 BOL Jaaneth MAMANI ROQUE 3:07:16 PB 34 AUS Kelly RUDDICK 3:11:55 35 POR Sandra SILVA 3:17:23 PB CZE Tereza ĎURDIAKOVÁ DNF GRE Christina PAPADOPOULOU DNF ROU Mihaela ACATRINEI DNF UKR Nadiya BOROVSKA DNF FIN Tiia KUIKKA DQ KAZ Polina REPINA DQ

