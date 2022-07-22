Kimberly Garcia Leon of Peru wins Race walk gold medal at World Athletics Championships 2022
EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — Peru’s Kimberly Garcia Leon copped her second gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 8 here in Eugene, Oregon after she won the women’s 35km race walk gold medal at 2:39:16 on Friday (22).

Garcia Leon, who also captured the 20km race walk title earlier at the championships, became the inaugural champion of the event at the world championships after dominating the new distance and winning by a gap of 47 seconds.

The 35km race walk discipline replaces the old 50km at the world championships, which is now done away with. Read more: Kimberly Garcia Leon wins first gold at World Athletics Championships 2022 in 20km race walk

Katarzyna Zdzieblo set off to a fast start but Garcia Leon took over the contest after 20km to break away completely from her rival and seal the gold medal and smashed her Peru national record.

The three 20km race walk finishers repeat the same order in the 35km race

Zdzieblo of Poland went on to replicate her 20km silver medal achievement –finishing runner-up again to Garcia Leon in a time of 2:40:03 to set a new personal best.

China’s Qieyang Shijie won her second bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 when she crossed the finish line at 2:40:37 to set a new Asian record.

Also in record-breaking form was the fourth place finisher Antigoni Ntrismpioti, who set a Greek national record of 2:41:58, while Spain’s Raquel Gonzalez crossed fifth in a personal best of 2:42.27 and her compatriot Laura Garcia-Caro got sixth in 2:42:45 –setting a personal best as well.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

35 KILOMETRES RACE WALK WOMEN | 22 JUL 2022

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARK
1PERKimberly GARCÍA LEÓN2:39:16 AR
2POLKatarzyna ZDZIEBŁO2:40:03 PB
3CHNShijie QIEYANG2:40:37 AR
4GREAntigoni NTRISMPIOTI2:41:58 NR
5ESPRaquel GONZÁLEZ2:42:27 PB
6ESPLaura GARCÍA-CARO2:42:45 PB
7CHNMaocuo LI2:44:28 PB
8BRAViviane LYRA2:45:02 NR
9JPNSerena SONODA2:45:09 PB
10CHNLamei YIN2:46:02 PB
11POLOlga NIEDZIAŁEK2:49:43 PB
12ECUMagaly BONILLA2:50:39
13PORInês HENRIQUES2:51:12 SB
14MEXNadia Lizeth GONZALEZ MONJARREZ2:52:06 NR
15GUAMirna ORTÍZ2:54:00
16ECUPaola PÉREZ2:54:15
17KAZGalina YAKUSHEVA2:54:50 PB
18PEREvelyn INGA2:56:04
19PORVitória OLIVEIRA2:57:37
20FINElisa NEUVONEN2:57:42 NR
21MEXAlejandra ORTEGA2:58:46
22USAMaria MICHTA-COFFEY2:58:51 PB
23SVKHana BURZALOVÁ2:59:32 NR
24USAStephanie CASEY3:00:54 PB
25GUAYasury PALACIOS3:01:16
26ROUAna Veronica RODEAN3:01:29 SB
27GREEfstathia KOURKOUTSAKI3:02:27 PB
28MEXAura Libertad MORALES3:04:50
29USAMiranda MELVILLE3:05:31
30BRAElianay PEREIRA3:05:39 PB
31BRAMayara Luize VICENTAINER3:06:10
32SVKEma HAČUNDOVÁ3:07:02 PB
33BOLJaaneth MAMANI ROQUE3:07:16 PB
34AUSKelly RUDDICK3:11:55
35PORSandra SILVA3:17:23 PB
CZETereza ĎURDIAKOVÁDNF
GREChristina PAPADOPOULOUDNF
ROUMihaela ACATRINEIDNF
UKRNadiya BOROVSKADNF
FINTiia KUIKKADQ
KAZPolina REPINADQ

