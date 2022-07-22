EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — Peru’s Kimberly Garcia Leon copped her second gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 8 here in Eugene, Oregon after she won the women’s 35km race walk gold medal at 2:39:16 on Friday (22).
Garcia Leon, who also captured the 20km race walk title earlier at the championships, became the inaugural champion of the event at the world championships after dominating the new distance and winning by a gap of 47 seconds.
The 35km race walk discipline replaces the old 50km at the world championships, which is now done away with. Read more: Kimberly Garcia Leon wins first gold at World Athletics Championships 2022 in 20km race walk
Katarzyna Zdzieblo set off to a fast start but Garcia Leon took over the contest after 20km to break away completely from her rival and seal the gold medal and smashed her Peru national record.
The three 20km race walk finishers repeat the same order in the 35km race
Zdzieblo of Poland went on to replicate her 20km silver medal achievement –finishing runner-up again to Garcia Leon in a time of 2:40:03 to set a new personal best.
China’s Qieyang Shijie won her second bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 when she crossed the finish line at 2:40:37 to set a new Asian record.
Also in record-breaking form was the fourth place finisher Antigoni Ntrismpioti, who set a Greek national record of 2:41:58, while Spain’s Raquel Gonzalez crossed fifth in a personal best of 2:42.27 and her compatriot Laura Garcia-Caro got sixth in 2:42:45 –setting a personal best as well.
Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics
35 KILOMETRES RACE WALK WOMEN | 22 JUL 2022
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|1
|PER
|Kimberly GARCÍA LEÓN
|2:39:16 AR
|2
|POL
|Katarzyna ZDZIEBŁO
|2:40:03 PB
|3
|CHN
|Shijie QIEYANG
|2:40:37 AR
|4
|GRE
|Antigoni NTRISMPIOTI
|2:41:58 NR
|5
|ESP
|Raquel GONZÁLEZ
|2:42:27 PB
|6
|ESP
|Laura GARCÍA-CARO
|2:42:45 PB
|7
|CHN
|Maocuo LI
|2:44:28 PB
|8
|BRA
|Viviane LYRA
|2:45:02 NR
|9
|JPN
|Serena SONODA
|2:45:09 PB
|10
|CHN
|Lamei YIN
|2:46:02 PB
|11
|POL
|Olga NIEDZIAŁEK
|2:49:43 PB
|12
|ECU
|Magaly BONILLA
|2:50:39
|13
|POR
|Inês HENRIQUES
|2:51:12 SB
|14
|MEX
|Nadia Lizeth GONZALEZ MONJARREZ
|2:52:06 NR
|15
|GUA
|Mirna ORTÍZ
|2:54:00
|16
|ECU
|Paola PÉREZ
|2:54:15
|17
|KAZ
|Galina YAKUSHEVA
|2:54:50 PB
|18
|PER
|Evelyn INGA
|2:56:04
|19
|POR
|Vitória OLIVEIRA
|2:57:37
|20
|FIN
|Elisa NEUVONEN
|2:57:42 NR
|21
|MEX
|Alejandra ORTEGA
|2:58:46
|22
|USA
|Maria MICHTA-COFFEY
|2:58:51 PB
|23
|SVK
|Hana BURZALOVÁ
|2:59:32 NR
|24
|USA
|Stephanie CASEY
|3:00:54 PB
|25
|GUA
|Yasury PALACIOS
|3:01:16
|26
|ROU
|Ana Veronica RODEAN
|3:01:29 SB
|27
|GRE
|Efstathia KOURKOUTSAKI
|3:02:27 PB
|28
|MEX
|Aura Libertad MORALES
|3:04:50
|29
|USA
|Miranda MELVILLE
|3:05:31
|30
|BRA
|Elianay PEREIRA
|3:05:39 PB
|31
|BRA
|Mayara Luize VICENTAINER
|3:06:10
|32
|SVK
|Ema HAČUNDOVÁ
|3:07:02 PB
|33
|BOL
|Jaaneth MAMANI ROQUE
|3:07:16 PB
|34
|AUS
|Kelly RUDDICK
|3:11:55
|35
|POR
|Sandra SILVA
|3:17:23 PB
|CZE
|Tereza ĎURDIAKOVÁ
|DNF
|GRE
|Christina PAPADOPOULOU
|DNF
|ROU
|Mihaela ACATRINEI
|DNF
|UKR
|Nadiya BOROVSKA
|DNF
|FIN
|Tiia KUIKKA
|DQ
|KAZ
|Polina REPINA
|DQ