World champions Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith and Olympic medalists Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir have been named on the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, to be held on 15-24 July.

Asher-Smith, the world champion in the women’s 200m at the 2019 world championships in Doha, will compete in both the 100m and 200m, while fellow world champion Johnson-Thompson will defend her heptathlon title.

Diamond League champion and Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson will compete in the women’s 800m, while another Tokyo silver medal winner, Laura Muir, headlines the women’s 1500m team.

READ MORE: Jamaica names strong World Championships team for Oregon22

The Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022:

Women

100m:

Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath & Bromley)

Daryll Neita (Marco Airale, Cambridge Harriers)

Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Stuart McMillan, Sutton & District)

200m:

Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath & Bromley)

Beth Dobbin (Leon Baptiste, Edinburgh)

400m:

Victoria Ohuruogu (Christine Ohuruogu, Newham & Essex Beagles)

Ama Pipi (Marco Airale, Enfield and Haringey)

Nicole Yeargin (Boogie Johnson, Pitreavie)

800m:

Alex Bell (Andrew Henderson, Pudsey & Bramley)

Keely Hodgkinson (Trevor Painter, Leigh)

Jemma Reekie (Andy Young, Kilbarchan)

1500m:

Melissa Courtney-Bryant (Rob Denmark, Poole)

Laura Muir (Andy Young, Dundee Hawkhill)

Katie Snowden (Herne Hill)

5000m:

Jessica Judd (Mick Judd, Blackburn Harriers)

Amy-Eloise Markovc (Chris Fox, Wakefield)

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill)

10,000m:

Jessica Judd (Mick Judd, Blackburn Harriers)

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill)

3000m Steeplechase:

Lizzie Bird (Pat McCurry, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Aimee Pratt (Vicente Modahl, Sale Harriers Manchester)

100m Hurdles:

Cindy Sember (Jeff Porter, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

400m Hurdles:

Jessie Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Lina Nielsen (Shaftesbury Barnet)

Pole Vault:

Holly Bradshaw (Scott Simpson, Blackburn Harriers)

Long Jump:

Lorraine Ugen (Dwight Phillips, Thames Valley)

Shot Put:

Sophie McKinna (Paul Wilson, Great Yarmouth)

Heptathlon:

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Aston Moore, Liverpool Harriers)

4x100m Relay:

Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath & Bromley)

Beth Dobbin (Leon Baptiste, Edinburgh)

Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Stuart McMillan, Sutton & District)

Daryll Neita (Marco Airale, Cambridge Harriers)

Ashleigh Nelson (Leon Baptiste, City of Stoke)

Asha Philip (Amy Deem, Newham and Essex)

Bianca Williams (Enfield and Haringey)

4x400m Relay:

Zoey Clark (Ryan Oswald, Thames Valley)

Jessie Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Laviai Nielsen (Enfield & Haringey)

Lina Nielsen (Shaftesbury Barnet)

Victoria Ohuruogu (Christine Ohuruogu, Newham & Essex Beagles)

Ama Pipi (Marco Airale, Enfield and Haringey)

Nicole Yeargin (Boogie Johnson, Pitreavie)

Marathon:

Rose Harvey (Phillip Kissi, Clapham Chasers)

Jess Piasecki (Robert Hawkins, Stockport)

Charlotte Purdue (Nic Bideau, Aldershot Farnham and District)

Men:

100m:

Zharnel Hughes (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Reece Prescod (Marvin Rowe, Enfield and Haringey)

200m:

Joe Ferguson (Lewis Samuel, Leeds City)

Adam Gemili (Blackheath & Bromley)

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Ryan Freckleton, Newham and Essex Beagles)

400m:

Matthew Hudson-Smith (Gary Evans, Birchfield Harriers)

800m:

Max Burgin (Ian Burgin, Halifax Harriers)

Kyle Langford (Jon Bigg, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Daniel Rowden (Matt Yates, Woodford Green and Essex Ladies)

1500m:

Neil Gourley (Ben Thomas, Giffnock North)

Josh Kerr (Danny Mackey, Edinburgh)

Jake Wightman (Geoff Wightman, Edinburgh)

5000m:

Sam Atkin (Mike Collins, Lincoln Wellington)

Andrew Butchart (Gary Lough, Central)

Marc Scott (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond & Zetland)

10,000m:

Patrick Dever (Andy Bibby, Preston)

110m Hurdles:

Andrew Pozzi (Stratford-upon-Avon)

Josh Zeller (Adrian Brown, Bracknell)

400m Hurdles:

Alastair Chalmers (Matt Elias, Guernsey)

Pole Vault:

Harry Coppell (Scott Simpson, Wigan & District)

Discus:

Lawrence Okoye (Zane Duquemin, Croydon)

Hammer:

Nick Miller (Tore Gustafsson, Border)

4x100m Relay:

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (Benke Blomkvist, Sutton & District)

Jeremiah Azu (Helen James, Cardiff)

Jona Efoloko (Clarence Callender, Sale Harrier Manchester)

Adam Gemili (Blackheath & Bromley)

Zharnel Hughes (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Reece Prescod (Marvin Rowe, Enfield and Haringey)

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Ryan Freckleton, Newham and Essex Beagles)

20km Race Walk:

Callum Wilkinson (Rob Heffernan, Enfield and Haringey)

Marathon:

Josh Griffiths (Swansea)

Chris Thompson (Alan Storey, Aldershot Farnham and District)

Mixed 4x400m Relay:

Athletes already selected for the women’s 4x400m relay team will be available for selection for this event.

Joe Brier (Matt Elias, Swansea)

Lewis Davey (Newham and Essex Beagles)

Alex Haydock-Wilson (Benke Blomkvist, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

For more information, click here