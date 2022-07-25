By Race Results Weekly



Josette Norris and Johnny Gregorek both smashed the course records in the Guardian Mile 2022 across the iconic Hope Memorial Bridge in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday (23). On the men’s side, Gregorek broke his own course record from last year after clocking 3:46.67, while Norris ran 4:19.66 to win the women’s contest in record-breaking fashion as well.

Several top runners feature in the race in Cleveland this weekend, including a number of them who also raced in the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile the night before in Pittsburgh.

Finishing second behind Gregorek in the men’s race on Saturday was Sam Prakel in a time of 3:47.64, with Kasey Knevelbaard (3:48.85), Eric Holt (3:50.17) and Ben Blankenship (3:50.54), Mick Stanovsek (AUS, 3:52.16), and Clayton Murphy (3:53.66) following home.

In the Elite women’s race, Taryn Rawlings ran 4:20.57 for second place to finish ahead of Nikki Hiltz (4:20.95), Emily Lipari (4:21.33), and Emily Richards (4:30.60).

Guardian Mile (4th)

Hope Memorial Bridge, Cleveland, OH, USA; Saturday, July 23 (night race)

Distance: 1 mi., point-to-point, certified (OH18502JHP) course over Hope Memorial Bridge; start elevation 201m, high point 233m, finish elevation 204m (3m elevation GAIN). Not record eligible due to 100% start/finish separation.

Finishers: 17 elite men + 10 elite women + 519 in all other divisions = 546 total for all sections combined (up from 452 in 2021)

Prize Money: See primary details below; there was also a $500 halfway prime

Course Records: New for both men and women (see below)

Weather: Warm with a gentle tailwind

Guardian Mile 2022 results

ELITE WOMEN –

1. Josette Norris, 26, Reebok Boston Track Club, 4:19.66 CR* ($4500)

2. Taryn Rawlings, 26, adidas, 4:20.57 ($2500)

3. Nikki Hiltz, 27, lululemon, 4:20.95 ($1500)

4. Emily Lipari, 29, adidas, 4:21.33 ($1000)

5. Emily Richards, 27, Tracksmith, 4:30.60 ($750 + $500p)

6. Petronela Simiuc (ROU), 27, Unattached, 4:31.44 ($500)

7. Carmen Graves, 31, Tracksmith/Garden State TC, 4:37.05

8. Sadi Henderson, 26, Atlanta Track Club Elite, 4:41.04

9. Alyssa Thomas, 24, Unattached, 4:50.20

10. Hannah Long, 25, Unattached, 4:53.64

*Course record; previous 4:21.58, Grace Barnett, 2021

p = Earned halfway leader’s prime

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS –

1. Katie Klute, 16, Olmsted Falls, OH, 4:47.83

ELITE MEN –

1. Johnny Gregorek, 30, Asics, 3:46.67 CR* ($4500)

2. Sam Prakel, 27, adidas, 3:47.64 ($2500)

3. Kasey Knevelbaard, 25, Under Armour/Dark Sky Distance, 3:48.85 ($1500)

4. Eric Holt, 27, Empire Elite, 3:50.17 ($1000)

5. Ben Blankenship, 33, Nike Oregon TC Elite, 3:50.54 ($750)

6. Mick Stanovsek (AUS), 25, Nike Oregon TC Elite, 3:52.16 ($500)

7. Clayton Murphy, 27, Nike, 3:53.66

8. John Reniewicki, 26, Under Armour, 3:54.02

9. Willy Fink, 28, Under Armour, 3:55.25

10. Sean Peterson, 22, Unattacched, 3:57.66

11. Vince Ciattei, 27, Nike Oregon Track Club Elite, 3:58.45

12. Luciano Fiore, 24, Empire Elite, 4:00.87

13. Ben Allen, Empire Elite, 4:03.75

14. Colby Alexander, 31, adidas, 4:05.12 ($500p)

15. Alex Phillip, 21, Unattached, 4:05.12

16. John Minen, 33, Unattached, 4:12.15

17. Robby Andrews, 31, Unattached, 4:19.44

*Course record; previous 3:49.07, Gregorek, 2021

p = Earned halfway leader’s prime

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS –

1. Ben Myers, 17, Cleveland, OH, 4:30.82

Photo courtesy: Josette Norris Instagram