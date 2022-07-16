EUGENE, Oregon, (July 16) – Olympic champion Hansle Parchment and defending world champion Grant Holloway were among the top qualifiers for the men’s 110m hurdles on Day 2 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday (16).

Parchment comfortably eased into the semi-finals after clocking 13.17 to win his heat. The Jamaican said it was a little chilly, but he enjoyed the first round shake-out. Read more: Women’s 100m heats start list – World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2

“It was a good run. The first part was not as smooth as I would have wanted but the most important thing is that I make it to the next round,” the Jamaican said.

“I usually improve and built up gradually so I am looking forward to tomorrow. Definitely, the main aim is to get to the finals and definitely to put everything down on the track.”

Meanwhile, three of the four American entrants made progress into the semi-finals with national champion Daniel Roberts being the sole casualty after he hit a hurdle in the closing meters of the race and fell.

Defending world champion and Olympic silver medalist Holloway topped the list of competitors advancing to the next round, winning the second heat with the fastest time at 13.14.

World leader Devon Allen is also through after running 13.47 to win heat five and NCAA champion Trey Cunningham took the first heat with 13.28.

“It felt good. I just really want to come out and execute,” said Holloway. “It is what it is, the world championships, so you have to be at your best, on your A game when the time comes.

“We’ll see what happens. The crowd is there. I just want to execute at a very high level. I think I have a chance to make history here. I’m excited in my ability and what I can do. We will see what happens from here.”

Also among the leading qualifiers were Brazil’s Rafael Pereira (13.23), Just Kwaou-Mathey (13.32) of France, and Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell (13.36).

