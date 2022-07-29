BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom (July 29) — Helalia Johannes is primed and ready to win the women’s marathon at the Commonwealth Games 2022 this weekend. She is even confident about breaking the Games’ record of 2:25:28, set by Australia’s Lisa Martin in Auckland, New Zealand 32-years-ago. Read more: How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Johannes won the marathon at the last edition in 2018 and she believes she is in good shape to repeat her gold medal performance from Gold Coast 2018 with a record-breaking run.

“In Australia [at Gold Coast 2018] the conditions were too hot for fast times and we ran a slow first half of the race, but I think the weather will be better this time,” said Johannes, who ran 2:32:40 to win in Australia four-years-ago and became Namibia’s first women’s athletics gold medalist in the marathon.

“It (the record) could be (under threat). There are some good runners, from Kenya and other countries, and I’ve been told it is a nice course and you can run fast.”

The 41-year-old hasn’t run a marathon since finishing fifth in the TCS New York City Marathon last November, but she believes her 10km and Half Marathon races on the road this season have prepared her well for Birmingham.

“I haven’t run a marathon since last November, but I have had a lot of nice races over shorter distances and a good half-marathon last month [when she beat her own national record in South Africa]. I am in good shape,” the Olympian who finished 11th at the Tokyo Games in 2021 added.

Johannes is expected to face strong competition from Maurine Chepkemoi and Stellah Barsosio of Kenya in the race on Saturday (30).

The women’s and men’s marathon races will kick-start the athletics program at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday morning.

Photo: CDE Photos