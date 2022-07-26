Germany’s Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo successfully defended her world title in the women’s long jump over the weekend with a pair of clutch jumps in the fourth and the six rounds of the competition. You can watch highlights of her gold medal-winning performance from Hayward Field below.

Mihambo, who won the long jump at the Doha World Championships in 2019, returned three years later to retain her crown after stretching out to 7.12 meters in the final round of the competition on Sunday (24). She was already leading the contest with her 7.09m jump in round four.

The 28-year-old was winning a fourth major title, having also won the Olympic Games gold in Tokyo last summer and the European Championships crown in 2018 to go with her two world championships gold medals. Read more: Women’s triple jump full results; Yulimar Rojas wins 3rd World Championships gold medal

Mihambo recovers from nervy start

After making a shaky start in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday, which saw her trailing the entire field after two rounds, following a pair of no marks, Mihambo went big in round three to cut the sand at 6.98m to move all the way up to second place and gave herself an extra three rounds of jumps.

The German then improved her mark to 7.09m in the fourth round to take the lead in the competition and then went 7.12m in the final round to secure the title.

Ese Brume of Nigeria who took the lead in the contest in the third round with a jump of 7.02m, finished with the silver medal, while Brazil’s Leticia Oro Melo, the leader after the first and second rounds, was the surprise package of the final, despite being relegated to the bronze medal with 6.89m.

American Quanesha Burks was fourth with 6.88m, while Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl and Sweden’s Khaddi Sagnia went each 6.87m.

In a highly competitive final, only seven centimeters separated the finishers in third and eighth place.

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics

LONG JUMP WOMEN FINAL RESULTS

1 GER Malaika MIHAMBO 7.12 SB 1 2 NGR Ese BRUME 7.02 SB 1.1 3 BRA Leticia ORO MELO 6.89 PB 1.1 4 USA Quanesha BURKS 6.88 SB -0.2 5 AUS Brooke BUSCHKUEHL 6.87 0.8 6 SWE Khaddi SAGNIA 6.87 2.7 7 SRB Ivana VULETA 6.84 2.1 8 UKR Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK 6.82 0.4 9 GBR Jazmin SAWYERS 6.62 0.4 10 GBR Lorraine UGEN 6.53 -0.5 11 NGR Ruth USORO 6.52 0.8 12 USA Tiffany FLYNN 6.48 0.4

LONG JUMP WOMEN FINAL SERIES

ATHLETE MARK WIND DETAILS ATTEMPT 1 ATTEMPT 2 ATTEMPT 3 ATTEMPT 4 ATTEMPT 5 ATTEMPT 6 Malaika MIHAMBO GER 7.12 1 SB X X 6.98+1.2 7.09+0.4 X 7.12+1.0 Ese BRUME NGR 7.02 1.1 SB 6.61+0.2 6.88+1.1 7.02+1.1 6.86+2.1 X 6.91+0.3 Leticia ORO MELO BRA 6.89 1.1 PB 6.89+1.1 X X X X X Quanesha BURKS USA 6.88 -0.2 SB 6.46+1.8 6.88-0.2 6.50+0.5 6.46+2.1 6.48+0.8 6.45+0.6 Khaddi SAGNIA SWE 6.87 2.7 X 6.69+2.0 4.56+0.4 6.66+0.7 6.87+2.7 X Brooke BUSCHKUEHL AUS 6.87 0.8 6.570.0 6.87+0.8 X X 6.77+1.6 X Ivana VULETA SRB 6.84 2.1 X 6.67+1.4 X 6.84+2.1 6.84+0.6 6.75+0.4 Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK UKR 6.82 0.4 6.79+1.2 X X X X 6.82+0.4 Jazmin SAWYERS GBR 6.62 0.4 6.62+0.4 6.50+0.8 6.56+0.8 Lorraine UGEN GBR 6.53 -0.5 X 6.53-0.5 X Ruth USORO NGR 6.52 0.8 6.50+0.5 6.52+0.8 6.31+1.1 Tiffany FLYNN USA 6.48 0.4 6.48+0.4 X X