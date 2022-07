OREGON (July 17) — Reigning world champion Grant Holloway secured passage into the final of the men’s 110m hurdles, with Olympic champion Hansle Parchment also looking smooth when progressing as well.

Holloway clocked the fastest time in semi-final heats after winning the first semi-final in 13.01 seconds with Joshua Zeller of Great Britain also advancing with a time of 13.31.

Parchment took semi-final three in a slightly wind-adided 13.02 (2.5 m/s) to defeat American Devon Allen (13.09).

USA’s Trey Cunningham won the second semi-final in 13.07 seconds.

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Grant HOLLOWAY 13.01 SB Q

2 GBR Joshua ZELLER 13.31 Q

3 ALG Amine BOUANANI 13.37 NR

4 BRA Rafael PEREIRA 13.46

5 FRA Sasha ZHOYA 13.47

6 JAM Orlando BENNETT 13.67

7 SUI Jason JOSEPH 13.67

8 JPN Shuhei ISHIKAWA 13.68

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Trey CUNNINGHAM 13.07 Q

2 ESP Asier MARTÍNEZ 13.26 SB Q

3 JAM Rasheed BROADBELL 13.27

4 FRA Pascal MARTINOT-LAGARDE 13.40 SB

5 JPN Shunsuke IZUMIYA 13.42

6 CYP Milan TRAJKOVIC 13.49

7 GBR David KING 13.51

8 BRA Eduardo RODRIGUES 13.62

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 JAM Hansle PARCHMENT 13.02 Q

2 USA Devon ALLEN 13.09 Q

3 BAR Shane BRATHWAITE 13.21 q

4 POL Damian CZYKIER 13.22 q

5 FRA Just KWAOU-MATHEY 13.25

6 GBR Andrew POZZI 13.35

7 AUS Nicholas HOUGH 13.42

8 ESP Enrique LLOPIS 13.44