The 7th annual Stumptown Twilight meeting will take place on Friday (8) at the Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon and you can watch the live streaming coverage online for free. The live stream will last for about two and a half hours and you can follow all the live results here

Coverage will begin at 6:30 pm local time / 9:30 pm ET with the 400m and the last event is slated to go off at 11:50 pm ET. The Stumptown Twilight is the third of the TrackLND series, following the Portland Track Festival and The TRACK MEET in June and May.

On Friday, exactly one week before the start of the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, several athletes from the Bowerman Track Club and Union Athletics Club will compete against athletes from the Brooks Beasts club from Seattle and the Oregon Track Club from Eugene.

Additionally, the meeting will see athletes from other top teams from around the US and a few international competitors. Read more: Complete World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and event times

Among the featured entrants at the meeting are double Olympic champion Sifan Hassan from The Netherlands, Germany’s world bronze medalist Konstanze Klosterhalfen, as well as Americans Sabrina Southerland, Hanna Green, Charlie Hunter, and Sam Tanner.

Hassan, who won the 1500m and 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019, will compete in the women’s 5000m High-Performance race in her last competition ahead of Oregon22, while Klosterhalfen, the third-place finisher over the 1500m at Doha 2019, will contest the women’s High Performance 1500m run.

Stumptown Twilight meeting 2022 Schedule

MEET SCHEDULE

FRIDAY JULY 8, 2022

TIME ZONE – PT

START 6:30 PM

6:30 800 – Men- Heat 1

6:35 800 – Men – Heat 2

6:40 1500 – Women

6:50 1500 – Men- Heat 1

7:00 1500 – Men – Heat 2

7:10 1500 – Men – Heat 3

7:20 800 – Women

7:25 5000 – Women – Heat 1

7:40 5000 – Men – Heat 1

8:05 5000 – Women – Heat 2

GUARANTEED PRIZE MONEY

The first three place finishers in the top men’s and top women’s sections of each High-Performance race (400, 800, 1500, 5,000, 10,000, and 3,000 Steeplechase) will receive prize money as follows:

1ST PLACE: $1,000

2ND PLACE: $500

3RD PLACE: $250