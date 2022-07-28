BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 28) — You can watch live streaming and television broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony on Thursday (28) on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, starting at 2:00 pm ET and runs through until 5:30 pm ET.

There will also be extra live streams on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app, while you can Listen to live stream on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra, as well as follow live text and video clips online by clicking here. To watch live in India, click here. For live television and online streaming coverage on Channel 7 and 7plus in Australia, please click here

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place at Alexander Stadium, while the event will spread across five competition venues including Alexander Stadium, Edgbaston, Arena Birmingham, University of Birmingham, Smithfield, and Sutton Park.

Over 6000 athletes across several sports will be in action at the Games that will be held from 28 July to 8 August and will feature a number of athletes who competed at the just concluded World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The Commonwealth Games are being hosted in the United Kingdom, eight years after the event entertained the likes of world record holder Usain Bolt in Glasgow.

Four years ago, host nation Australia topped the standings with 80 gold medals and an overall 198 trips to the podium.

At that same Games on the Gold Coast, this year’s host country England finished second with 45 golds, ahead of India and Canada with 26 and 15 respectively.

When will track and field start at the Commonwealth Games?

Athletics competition will begin on Saturday with the men’s and women’s marathon races, while action on the track and in the field will get underway on Tuesday, 2 August. Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m entry list; Christine Mboma among confirmed entrants

The likes of Olympic sprint double-double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, compatriot Shericka Jackson, who blasted to second-fastest 200m time all-time at the World Athletics Championships 2022 last week, and Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansel Parchment, is among a very strong Jamaican team that is hoping to deliver again in track and field.

Unfortunately, however, 2019 world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith has had to pull out of the Games with a hamstring injury, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the reigning five-time world 100m champion was not named in the Jamaican team to compete.

Olympic champions Andre de Grasse of Canada and India’s Neeraj Chopra will also miss the Games.

Commonwealth Games 2022 list of countries competing

Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Australia Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belize Bermuda Botswana British Virgin Islands Brunei Cameroon Canada Cayman Islands Cook Islands Cyprus Dominica England Eswatini Falkland Islands Fiji Ghana Gibraltar Grenada Guernsey Guyana India Isle of Man Jamaica Jersey Kenya Kiribati Lesotho Malawi Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Montserrat Mozambique Namibia Nauru New Zealand Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Ireland Pakistan Papua New Guinea Rwanda Samoa Scotland Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Solomon Islands South Africa Sri Lanka St Helena St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania The Gambia Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Wales Zambia