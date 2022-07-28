Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming Opening Ceremony Coverage
BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 28) — You can watch live streaming and television broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony on Thursday (28) on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, starting at 2:00 pm ET and runs through until 5:30 pm ET.

There will also be extra live streams on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app, while you can Listen to live stream on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra, as well as follow live text and video clips online by clicking here. To watch live in India, click here. For live television and online streaming coverage on Channel 7 and 7plus in Australia, please click here

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place at Alexander Stadium, while the event will spread across five competition venues including Alexander Stadium, Edgbaston, Arena Birmingham, University of Birmingham, Smithfield, and Sutton Park.

Over 6000 athletes across several sports will be in action at the Games that will be held from 28 July to 8 August and will feature a number of athletes who competed at the just concluded World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The Commonwealth Games are being hosted in the United Kingdom, eight years after the event entertained the likes of world record holder Usain Bolt in Glasgow.

Four years ago, host nation Australia topped the standings with 80 gold medals and an overall 198 trips to the podium.

At that same Games on the Gold Coast, this year’s host country England finished second with 45 golds, ahead of India and Canada with 26 and 15 respectively.

When will track and field start at the Commonwealth Games?

Athletics competition will begin on Saturday with the men’s and women’s marathon races, while action on the track and in the field will get underway on Tuesday, 2 August. Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m entry list; Christine Mboma among confirmed entrants

The likes of Olympic sprint double-double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, compatriot Shericka Jackson, who blasted to second-fastest 200m time all-time at the World Athletics Championships 2022 last week, and Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansel Parchment, is among a very strong Jamaican team that is hoping to deliver again in track and field.

Unfortunately, however, 2019 world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith has had to pull out of the Games with a hamstring injury, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the reigning five-time world 100m champion was not named in the Jamaican team to compete.

Olympic champions Andre de Grasse of Canada and India’s Neeraj Chopra will also miss the Games.

Commonwealth Games 2022 list of countries competing

  1. Anguilla
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Australia
  4. Bahamas
  5. Bangladesh 
  6. Barbados
  7. Belize
  8. Bermuda
  9. Botswana
  10. British Virgin Islands
  11. Brunei
  12. Cameroon
  13. Canada
  14. Cayman Islands
  15. Cook Islands
  16. Cyprus
  17. Dominica
  18. England
  19. Eswatini
  20. Falkland Islands
  21. Fiji
  22. Ghana
  23. Gibraltar
  24. Grenada
  25. Guernsey
  26. Guyana
  27. India
  28. Isle of Man
  29. Jamaica
  30. Jersey
  31. Kenya
  32. Kiribati
  33. Lesotho
  34. Malawi
  35. Malaysia
  36. Maldives
  37. Malta
  38. Mauritius
  39. Montserrat
  40. Mozambique
  41. Namibia
  42. Nauru
  43. New Zealand
  44. Nigeria
  45. Niue
  46. Norfolk Island
  47. Northern Ireland
  48. Pakistan
  49. Papua New Guinea
  50. Rwanda
  51. Samoa
  52. Scotland
  53. Seychelles
  54. Sierra Leone
  55. Singapore
  56. Solomon Islands
  57. South Africa
  58. Sri Lanka
  59. St Helena
  60. St Kitts and Nevis
  61. St Lucia
  62. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  63. Tanzania
  64. The Gambia
  65. Tonga
  66. Trinidad and Tobago
  67. Turks and Caicos Islands
  68. Tuvalu
  69. Uganda
  70. Vanuatu
  71. Wales
  72. Zambia
