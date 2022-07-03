European Athletics U18 Championships live stream

The European Athletics U18 Championships 2022 will begin on Monday (4) and you can watch the live stream on several different streaming platforms online. We are expecting four exciting days competition at the Givat Ram Stadium in Jerusalem and fans can watch the coverage on the eurovisionsports.tv website free Worldwide.

Additionally, you can also follow all the live action of the championships which will run from 4-7 July, through the European Athletics website here, with the live stream being called by expert English-language commentary.

You can also follow updated live results on the official championships website as well as on the European Athletics website here. There will also be comprehensive coverage across European Athletics’ social media channels which can be access using the following links: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

The first session will be streamed live on Monday from 8.05 am local time (1:05 am, Eastern Time) with approximately 36 hours of live action available to the fans over the coming four days of the championships.

Keep in mind, though, that some territories will be restricted to the live stream which is geo-blocked in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, the Republic of North Macedonia, Poland, Serbia, Sweden and Slovenia. The evening sessions will also be geo-blocked in Italy.

When the competition at the European Athletics U18 Championships get underway, there will be 15 athletes with the world U18 lead in action in their respective events.

Day 1 action will start with the girls’ 2000m steeplechase heats at 8:15 am local time / 1:15 am ET, with the girls’ High Jump, which will feature Serbia’s Angelina Topic, who recently equaled the world U18 best with a 1.96m clearance also in action in the opening session.

The times below are local time in Jerusalem, Israel.

European Athletics U18 Championships 2022 Schedule

Monday 4 July

Morning session – 8.05am

Evening session – 4.25pm

Tuesday 5 July

Morning session – 7.50am

Evening session – 4.55pm

Wednesday 6 July

Morning session – 7.50am

Evening session – 4.25pm

Thursday 7 July