Sound Running Sunset Tour #2 – World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level meeting will take place on Saturday (9) and you can watch live streaming coverage on FloTrack. Follow all the live results and updates by clicking here.

The meeting will take place at Bill Henry Track in Los Angeles, California, and the live broadcast will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET. FloTrack live streaming coverage will be available through several platforms and devices, including your desktop, mobile, and television. Read more: Sifan Hassan opens season with 15:13.41 at Stumptown Twilight 2022

Several American and international athletes will be in action at the meeting with some accepting the chance to get one final competition before the start of the World Athletics Championships which will get going next Friday in Oregon.

Australia’s Abbey Caldwell who will compete in the women’s 1500m at the world championships, will compete in the women’s 800m at the Under Armour Sound Running Sunset Tour #2 meet where she will hope to get one final tune-up run in before joining the rest of her teammates in camp.

Olympian Isaiah Jewett of USA is among the entrants in the men’s race along with his world indoor finalist teammate Isaiah Harris, while Drew Hunter headlines the men’s one-mile run start list.

Michelle Lee-Ahye, who will feature for Trinidad and Tobago in the 100m at the world championships, will compete in both the women’s 100m and 200m dashes against World Indoor 60m bronze medalist Marybeth Sant-Price.