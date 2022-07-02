The American Track League 2022 continues on Saturday and you can watch live stream of the Stars and Stripes Classic 2022 meeting at Marietta High School in Atlanta, GA, on ESPN 2, WatchESPN.com and ESPN Player. The event is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level series. Vimeo stream is also available for international viewing at Live Stream outside the United States $

The two-hour live stream on Saturday will start at 7:00 pm ET and runs through 9:00 pm, with a number of world and Olympic medalists slated to compete. Read more: When is Wayde van Niekerk next race? Who will he face?

Headlining the list of entrants is South Africa’s world 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk, who will race in the men’s one-lap event for the first time this season. Van Niekerk lined up in one race so far this season, but he failed to finish after dropping out of a 200m at a meeting in Italy.

The 29-year-old was named to a 20-member preliminary South African national team for the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, in less than two weeks’ time, and he will be hoping to find some encouraging form ahead of the championships.

Also set to feature at the Stars and Stripes Classic 2022 meeting is American standout sprint hurdler Tonea Marshall, who will look to rebound from narrowly missing out on making the USA team to world championships after finishing fourth in the 100m hurdles at the USATF Outdoor Championships last month.

Marshall enters the event at the American Track League 2022 meeting in Atlanta this weekend with a season-best time of 12.46 seconds, which is only .02 seconds off her personal best in 2021.

