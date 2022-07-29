Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 on several platforms, including the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels which will be free to watch in a number of territories.

The championships will see more than 1500 athletes from 145 teams competing at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium between 1-6 August and we can’t wait to see some of the best young superstars in the world going head-to-head in respective disciplines.

Where to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22?

The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will be streamed live in a number of territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Action from each session will be shown.

However, the live stream will not be available in all territories.

Besides the World Athletics and Facebook streaming platforms, you can also watch the action live on CNBC in the United States. For the viewers in Jamaica, you can watch live on TVJ and TVJSN, Astro SuperSport 1 will provide the action in Malaysia and Brunei, while New Zealand will be covered by Sky Sport 1, 2, 3 and Select.

The competition starts with the women’s javelin qualification on Monday 1 August, while the men’s 4x400m final will bring the six-day championships to a close on Saturday 6 August.

You can keep up-to-date with the latest on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via a number of broadcasters around the world.

To find out where coverage may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

Territories Live TV Channels / Streams Bahamas ZNS Brazil SPORTV2 Cayman Islands TBC China CCTV5 Jamaica TVJ and TVJSN Malaysia and Brunei Astro SuperSport 1 Morocco Arryadia New Zealand Sky Sport 1, 2, 3 and Select Pan Latin America Claro Sports Pan Middle East beIN Sports South Korea Sky Sports Spain Teledeporte and day 1 on World Athletics YouTube Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Go Select 1, SuperSport Liyu, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Variety 3 Africa, Supersport Action / SuperSport Action Africa Sweden Sportkanalen, C More Mix United States (ET) CNBC