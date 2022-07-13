With the World Athletics Championships 2022 set to begin on Friday, 15 July, with 10 days of pulsating action at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, here is how viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live. The following is the BBC live television and online streaming schedule for the world championships.
Live and comprehensive television action will be on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four, in addition to the BBC Red Button. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it? (the United States).
For those on the go but who will have access to the internet, streaming coverage will be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sports app.
In addition to the live coverage, you can watch the best daily activities which will run on a highlights program on BBC Two.
Viewers can prepare for some extensive analysis from the BBC commentary team and experts which will include Steve Cram, Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe, Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson, and Steve Backley.
Although a lot of focus will be on the Great Britain and Northern Ireland athletes, plus the European representatives, you can expect to be treated to in-depth coverage of all the events.
Full BBC World Championships TV and live streaming schedule
All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes.
Friday, 15 July
Live coverage
18:00-19:15 – BBC Two
19:15-21:00 – BBC Four
21:00-01:00 – BBC Red Button
01:00-04:25 (Saturday morning) – BBC One
Saturday, 16 July
Repeat
13:15-16:40 – BBC One
Live coverage
19:00-22:15 – BBC Three
01:05-04:35 (Sunday morning) – BBC One
Sunday, 17 July
Repeat
10:20-13:50 – BBC Two
Live coverage
13:50-16:45 – BBC One
18:30-23:00 – BBC iPlayer
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) – BBC One
Monday, 18 July
Repeat
08:45-12:15 – BBC Two
Live coverage
13:45-17:00 – BBC Two
17:00-19:30 – BBC Two
19:30-21:00 – BBC Three
00:55-04:25 (Tuesday morning) – BBC One
Tuesday, 19 July
Repeat
13:45-17:15 – BBC Two
Highlights
18:00-19:00 – BBC Two
Live coverage
01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) – BBC One
Wednesday, 20 July
Repeat
13:45-17:15 – BBC Two
Highlights
18:00-19:00 – BBC Two
Live coverage
01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) – BBC One
Thursday, 21 July
Repeat
13:45-17:15 – BBC Two
Highlights
18:00-19:00 – BBC Two
Live coverage
01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) – BBC One
Friday, 22 July
Repeat
13:45-17:15 – BBC Two
Live coverage
14:00-17:30 – BBC Red Button
Highlights
18:30-19:30 – BBC Two
Live coverage
01:05-04:35 (Saturday morning) – BBC One
Saturday, 23 July
Repeat
13:15-16:45 – BBC One
Live coverage
18:30-20:00 – BBC Two
20:00-21:30 – BBC Three
01:00-04:30 (Sunday morning) – BBC One
Sunday, 24 July
Repeat
14:00-17:30 – BBC One
Live coverage
14:00-20:00 – BBC Red Button
20:00-21:00 – BBC Two
21:00-22:00 – BBC Three
22:00-23:30 – BBC Red Button
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) – BBC One
Monday, 25 July
Repeat
10:15-13:45 – BBC One
Highlights
16:30-18:00 – BBC Two