With the World Athletics Championships 2022 set to begin on Friday, 15 July, with 10 days of pulsating action at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, here is how viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live. The following is the BBC live television and online streaming schedule for the world championships.

Live and comprehensive television action will be on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four, in addition to the BBC Red Button. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it? (the United States).

For those on the go but who will have access to the internet, streaming coverage will be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sports app.

In addition to the live coverage, you can watch the best daily activities which will run on a highlights program on BBC Two.

Viewers can prepare for some extensive analysis from the BBC commentary team and experts which will include Steve Cram, Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe, Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson, and Steve Backley.

Although a lot of focus will be on the Great Britain and Northern Ireland athletes, plus the European representatives, you can expect to be treated to in-depth coverage of all the events.

Full BBC World Championships TV and live streaming schedule

All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes.

Friday, 15 July

Live coverage

18:00-19:15 – BBC Two

19:15-21:00 – BBC Four

21:00-01:00 – BBC Red Button

01:00-04:25 (Saturday morning) – BBC One

Saturday, 16 July

Repeat

13:15-16:40 – BBC One

Live coverage

19:00-22:15 – BBC Three

01:05-04:35 (Sunday morning) – BBC One

Sunday, 17 July

Repeat

10:20-13:50 – BBC Two

Live coverage

13:50-16:45 – BBC One

18:30-23:00 – BBC iPlayer

01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) – BBC One

Monday, 18 July

Repeat

08:45-12:15 – BBC Two

Live coverage

13:45-17:00 – BBC Two

17:00-19:30 – BBC Two

19:30-21:00 – BBC Three

00:55-04:25 (Tuesday morning) – BBC One

Tuesday, 19 July

Repeat

13:45-17:15 – BBC Two

Highlights

18:00-19:00 – BBC Two

Live coverage

01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) – BBC One

Wednesday, 20 July

Repeat

13:45-17:15 – BBC Two

Highlights

18:00-19:00 – BBC Two

Live coverage

01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) – BBC One

Thursday, 21 July

Repeat

13:45-17:15 – BBC Two

Highlights

18:00-19:00 – BBC Two

Live coverage

01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) – BBC One

Friday, 22 July

Repeat

13:45-17:15 – BBC Two

Live coverage

14:00-17:30 – BBC Red Button

Highlights

18:30-19:30 – BBC Two

Live coverage

01:05-04:35 (Saturday morning) – BBC One

Saturday, 23 July

Repeat

13:15-16:45 – BBC One

Live coverage

18:30-20:00 – BBC Two

20:00-21:30 – BBC Three

01:00-04:30 (Sunday morning) – BBC One

Sunday, 24 July

Repeat

14:00-17:30 – BBC One

Live coverage

14:00-20:00 – BBC Red Button

20:00-21:00 – BBC Two

21:00-22:00 – BBC Three

22:00-23:30 – BBC Red Button

01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) – BBC One

Monday, 25 July

Repeat

10:15-13:45 – BBC One

Highlights

16:30-18:00 – BBC Two