EUGENE, Oregon (July 21) —— The start list for the women’s 200 meters final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 7 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday (21). The Jamaican triple threat of Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be aiming to complete another podium sweep.

World leader and pre-championship favorite Jackson qualified with the fastest time from the three semi-finals on Tuesday night after clocking 21.67 seconds to win her heat. The world 100m silver medalist who owns the world lead with 21.55 secs, will start in lane four and she is targeting something fast in the final. Read more: Shericka Jackson – I made “so many mistakes” in my 21.55 secs 200m race

“The 200m is one of my favorite events,” Jackson said after cruising to the second quickest time in the world this year. “I am faster and stronger now so I wasn’t surprised [about the time].”

“After the Jamaican Trials, we (she and her coach) went back and fixed some stuff. I want to run faster. I definitely know I can go faster.”

Fraser-Pryce who won her fifth world title in the 100m on Monday, heads into the final with the second fastest qualifying time after posting 21.82 secs to win her semi-final heat. The 2013 champion will start from lane six in the final.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Thompson-Herah, who hasn’t been able to find her best form this season, will start from lane two in tonight’s final, while American champion Abby Steiner, the second fastest in the world this season at 21.77 and a strong medal contender, will begin from lane 8.

Elsewhere, defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain will race from lane three, USA’s Tamara Clark who beat both Thompson-Herah and Asher-Smith in the semi-final will start in lane five, with Swiss national record holder Mujinga Kambundji and Niger’s Aminatou Seyni who also set a national record at these championships, running in lanes one and seven, respectively.

Women’s 200m final start list – World Athletics Championships 2022

200 METERS WOMEN

STARTLIST

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 22.05 22.05

2 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 21.53 21.97

3 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 21.88 21.96

4 JAM Shericka JACKSON 21.55 21.55

5 USA Tamara CLARK 21.92 21.92

6 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 21.79 21.82

7 NIG Aminatou SEYNI 21.98 21.98

8 USA Abby STEINER 21.77 21.77