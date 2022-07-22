Marvin Bracy of USA in the 4x100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022
EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — The United States clocked a world-leading time of 37.87 seconds to qualify with the fastest time from the heats of the men’s 4x100m relays on Day 8 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on Friday evening (22).

A team that included Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall, and Marvin Bracy, dominated the first heat to advance to the medal race and could even strengthen the squad for the final with Trayvon Bromell among the likely person to come in for the final.

Great Britain and Northern Island ran 38.49 for second place behind USA with Ghana also making progress to the final. Read more: USA qualifies fastest at 41.56, Jamaica and Great Britain also advanced – Women’s 4x100m results

Meanwhile, France took the second semi-final heat in 38.09 seconds, just edging Canada at 38.10 with South Africa taking third in 38.31.

Jamaica ran 38.33 for fourth and Brazil clocked 38.41 for fifth to grab the last two qualifying spots for the final.

Both Nigeria and Japan were both disqualified from heat one.

Olympic champion Italy which ran without top sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who is injured –didn’t advance to the final.

Men’s 4x100m relay heats results – World Athletics Championships

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1USAUnited States

Christian COLEMAN
Noah LYLES
Elijah HALL
Marvin BRACY		37.87 WLQ
2GBRGreat Britain & NI

Adam GEMILI
Zharnel HUGHES
Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE
Reece PRESCOD		38.49Q
3GHAGhana

Sean SAFO-ANTWI
Benjamin AZAMATI
Joseph ODURO MANU
Joseph Paul AMOAH		38.58 SBQ
4GERGermany

Kevin KRANZ
Joshua HARTMANN
Owen ANSAH
Lucas ANSAH-PEPRAH		38.83
5CHNPR of China

Xingqiang TANG
Zhenye XIE
Bingtian SU
Guanfeng CHEN		38.83 SB
6NEDNetherlands

Hensley PAULINA
Taymir BURNET
Joris VAN GOOL
Raphael BOUJU		39.07
NGRNigeria

Raymond EKEVWO
Godson Oke OGHENEBRUME
Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE
Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE		DQ
JPNJapan

Ryuichiro SAKAI
Ryota SUZUKI
Koki UEYAMA
Hiroki YANAGITA		DQ

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1FRAFrance

Méba Mickaël ZEZE
Pablo MATEO
Ryan ZEZE
Jimmy VICAUT		38.09 SBQ
2CANCanada

Aaron BROWN
Jerome BLAKE
Brendon RODNEY
Andre DE GRASSE		38.10 SBQ
3RSASouth Africa

Henricho BRUINTJIES
Emile ERASMUS
Clarence MUNYAI
Akani SIMBINE		38.31 SBQ
4JAMJamaica

Ackeem BLAKE
Kemar BAILEY-COLE
Conroy JONES
Jelani WALKER		38.33 SBq
5BRABrazil

Rodrigo DO NASCIMENTO
Felipe BARDI
Derick SILVA
Erik CARDOSO		38.41 SBq
6ESPSpain

Bernat CANET
Pol RETAMAL
Jesús GÓMEZ
Sergio LÓPEZ		38.70 SB
7ITAItaly

Lorenzo PATTA
Filippo TORTU
Eseosa Fostine DESALU
Chituru ALI		38.74 SB
DENDenmark

Simon HANSEN
Frederik SCHOU-NIELSEN
Tobias LARSEN
Kojo MUSAH		DNF
