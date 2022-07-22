EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — The United States clocked a world-leading time of 37.87 seconds to qualify with the fastest time from the heats of the men’s 4x100m relays on Day 8 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on Friday evening (22).

A team that included Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall, and Marvin Bracy, dominated the first heat to advance to the medal race and could even strengthen the squad for the final with Trayvon Bromell among the likely person to come in for the final.

Great Britain and Northern Island ran 38.49 for second place behind USA with Ghana also making progress to the final. Read more: USA qualifies fastest at 41.56, Jamaica and Great Britain also advanced – Women’s 4x100m results

Meanwhile, France took the second semi-final heat in 38.09 seconds, just edging Canada at 38.10 with South Africa taking third in 38.31.

Jamaica ran 38.33 for fourth and Brazil clocked 38.41 for fifth to grab the last two qualifying spots for the final.

Both Nigeria and Japan were both disqualified from heat one.

Olympic champion Italy which ran without top sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who is injured –didn’t advance to the final.

Men’s 4x100m relay heats results – World Athletics Championships

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 USA United States



Christian COLEMAN

Noah LYLES

Elijah HALL

Marvin BRACY 37.87 WL Q 2 GBR Great Britain & NI



Adam GEMILI

Zharnel HUGHES

Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE

Reece PRESCOD 38.49 Q 3 GHA Ghana



Sean SAFO-ANTWI

Benjamin AZAMATI

Joseph ODURO MANU

Joseph Paul AMOAH 38.58 SB Q 4 GER Germany



Kevin KRANZ

Joshua HARTMANN

Owen ANSAH

Lucas ANSAH-PEPRAH 38.83 5 CHN PR of China



Xingqiang TANG

Zhenye XIE

Bingtian SU

Guanfeng CHEN 38.83 SB 6 NED Netherlands



Hensley PAULINA

Taymir BURNET

Joris VAN GOOL

Raphael BOUJU 39.07 NGR Nigeria



Raymond EKEVWO

Godson Oke OGHENEBRUME

Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE

Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE DQ JPN Japan



Ryuichiro SAKAI

Ryota SUZUKI

Koki UEYAMA

Hiroki YANAGITA DQ

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 FRA France



Méba Mickaël ZEZE

Pablo MATEO

Ryan ZEZE

Jimmy VICAUT 38.09 SB Q 2 CAN Canada



Aaron BROWN

Jerome BLAKE

Brendon RODNEY

Andre DE GRASSE 38.10 SB Q 3 RSA South Africa



Henricho BRUINTJIES

Emile ERASMUS

Clarence MUNYAI

Akani SIMBINE 38.31 SB Q 4 JAM Jamaica



Ackeem BLAKE

Kemar BAILEY-COLE

Conroy JONES

Jelani WALKER 38.33 SB q 5 BRA Brazil



Rodrigo DO NASCIMENTO

Felipe BARDI

Derick SILVA

Erik CARDOSO 38.41 SB q 6 ESP Spain



Bernat CANET

Pol RETAMAL

Jesús GÓMEZ

Sergio LÓPEZ 38.70 SB 7 ITA Italy



Lorenzo PATTA

Filippo TORTU

Eseosa Fostine DESALU

Chituru ALI 38.74 SB DEN Denmark



Simon HANSEN

Frederik SCHOU-NIELSEN

Tobias LARSEN

Kojo MUSAH DNF