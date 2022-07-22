EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — The United States clocked a world-leading time of 37.87 seconds to qualify with the fastest time from the heats of the men’s 4x100m relays on Day 8 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on Friday evening (22).
A team that included Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall, and Marvin Bracy, dominated the first heat to advance to the medal race and could even strengthen the squad for the final with Trayvon Bromell among the likely person to come in for the final.
Great Britain and Northern Island ran 38.49 for second place behind USA with Ghana also making progress to the final. Read more: USA qualifies fastest at 41.56, Jamaica and Great Britain also advanced – Women’s 4x100m results
Meanwhile, France took the second semi-final heat in 38.09 seconds, just edging Canada at 38.10 with South Africa taking third in 38.31.
Jamaica ran 38.33 for fourth and Brazil clocked 38.41 for fifth to grab the last two qualifying spots for the final.
Both Nigeria and Japan were both disqualified from heat one.
Olympic champion Italy which ran without top sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who is injured –didn’t advance to the final.
Men’s 4x100m relay heats results – World Athletics Championships
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|USA
|United States
Christian COLEMAN
Noah LYLES
Elijah HALL
Marvin BRACY
|37.87 WL
|Q
|2
|GBR
|Great Britain & NI
Adam GEMILI
Zharnel HUGHES
Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE
Reece PRESCOD
|38.49
|Q
|3
|GHA
|Ghana
Sean SAFO-ANTWI
Benjamin AZAMATI
Joseph ODURO MANU
Joseph Paul AMOAH
|38.58 SB
|Q
|4
|GER
|Germany
Kevin KRANZ
Joshua HARTMANN
Owen ANSAH
Lucas ANSAH-PEPRAH
|38.83
|5
|CHN
|PR of China
Xingqiang TANG
Zhenye XIE
Bingtian SU
Guanfeng CHEN
|38.83 SB
|6
|NED
|Netherlands
Hensley PAULINA
Taymir BURNET
Joris VAN GOOL
Raphael BOUJU
|39.07
|NGR
|Nigeria
Raymond EKEVWO
Godson Oke OGHENEBRUME
Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE
Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE
|DQ
|JPN
|Japan
Ryuichiro SAKAI
Ryota SUZUKI
Koki UEYAMA
Hiroki YANAGITA
|DQ
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|FRA
|France
Méba Mickaël ZEZE
Pablo MATEO
Ryan ZEZE
Jimmy VICAUT
|38.09 SB
|Q
|2
|CAN
|Canada
Aaron BROWN
Jerome BLAKE
Brendon RODNEY
Andre DE GRASSE
|38.10 SB
|Q
|3
|RSA
|South Africa
Henricho BRUINTJIES
Emile ERASMUS
Clarence MUNYAI
Akani SIMBINE
|38.31 SB
|Q
|4
|JAM
|Jamaica
Ackeem BLAKE
Kemar BAILEY-COLE
Conroy JONES
Jelani WALKER
|38.33 SB
|q
|5
|BRA
|Brazil
Rodrigo DO NASCIMENTO
Felipe BARDI
Derick SILVA
Erik CARDOSO
|38.41 SB
|q
|6
|ESP
|Spain
Bernat CANET
Pol RETAMAL
Jesús GÓMEZ
Sergio LÓPEZ
|38.70 SB
|7
|ITA
|Italy
Lorenzo PATTA
Filippo TORTU
Eseosa Fostine DESALU
Chituru ALI
|38.74 SB
|DEN
|Denmark
Simon HANSEN
Frederik SCHOU-NIELSEN
Tobias LARSEN
Kojo MUSAH
|DNF