EUGENE, Oregon (July 20) —— The United States 4×100 meters relay hopes took a hit, following the news that world 100m champion Fred Kerley suffered a quad injury and will not be available for the rest of the World Athletics Championships.

Kerley suffered the muscle injury in the semi-finals of the men’s 200m on Tuesday night after he entered the home straight and felt uncomfortable.

He finished sixth in 20.68 seconds and out of the final. Read more: Noah Lyles runs 19.62, lays down a marker – World Championships 200m semi-final results

After the race, the American told reporters that he suffered “just a cramp” and would have been OK to compete later this week.

However, his agent told Reuters that the American had sustained a “slight injury” to his quad and is unavailable for the sprint relay.

Kerley improved on his silver medal 100m finish at the Tokyo Olympics last summer when he won the world title this past weekend and led a U.S. sweep of the podium.