AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s cross country programs are coming off a historical season with both teams finishing inside the top-10 at the NCAA Championships, including the men’s program taking second place.

The excitement for Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jeremy Sudbury and Head Women’s Cross Country Amy Rudolph is high and the road to those big goals has been laid out again with the announcement of the 2022 cross country schedule.

The Cyclones will compete in three regular-season meets before hitting the postseason trail at the end of October. Read more: Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge to return to BMW Berlin Marathon

“Coach Rudolph and I are excited to announce we are planning to keep our regular season in the Midwest on three different beautiful courses,” Sudbury said.

Iowa State will return plenty of talent on the course, with the Iowa State men returning three All-Region and All-Big 12 performers and the women bringing four All-Big 12 and three All-Region performers back from last season’s squads.

The Cyclones’ first stop will be Columbia, Missouri on Thursday, Sept. 1 for the Mizzou XC Opener. While this is a new season opener for the Cyclones compared to past years, it is an important strategic one, with a trip to Mizzou awaiting again on Nov. 11 for the NCAA Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional.

“The NCAA Midwest Regional will be at Missouri on a brand-new course that will also serve as the 2025 National Championships site,” Sudbury noted. We wanted to give our student-athletes the opportunity to see the course before going there to qualify for NCAAs.”

The other two regular-season stops are familiar ones for the Cyclones, as they will once again be headed to the Roy Griak Invitational at Minnesota on Sept. 23 and the Nuttycombe Invitational at Wisconsin on Oct. 14. Cailie Logue won the women’s individual crown at the Griak last year, while Wesley Kiptoo took the men’s Nuttycombe crown in 2021.

“Our program has a rich tradition of success at the Roy Griak and Nuttycombe Invitationals,” Sudbury said. “We look forward to keeping that success going to pick up at large points for the postseason.”

Texas Tech will be the host of the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Oct. 28 this year, with the aforementioned NCAA Midwest Regional at Missouri on Nov. 11. The 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships will be hosted by Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 in Stillwater.

PHOTO: Iowa State University Cross Country team. Photo by Cyclones Athletics

Iowa State University 2022 Cross Country Schedule Date Time At Opponent Location Tournament Result Sep 1 (Thu) TBA Away Mizzou XC Opener Columbia, Mo. Sep 23 (Fri) TBA Away Roy Griak Invitational Minneapolis, Minn. Oct 14 (Fri) TBA Away Nuttycombe Invitational Madison, Wis. Oct 28 (Fri) TBA Neutral Big 12 Championships Lubbock, Texas Nov 11 (Fri) TBA Neutral NCAA Midwest Regional Columbia, Mo. Nov 19 (Sat) TBA Neutral NCAA Championships Stillwater, Okla.

Please continue to visit our homepage here for the latest track and field news and results updates. Also, follow the major upcoming meetings on our schedule and results page here