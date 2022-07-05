(JULY 5) — Double Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, and walker Massimo Stano headline the Italian team announced to take part at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon next week.
Jacobs, who became the first Italian man to win the Olympic 100m title at the Summer Games in Tokyo last year and also helped his nation to the gold medal in the 4x100m relay, will head to Oregon hoping to replicate those performances when he takes on the very best sprinters in the world at Hayward Field.
Meanwhile, Tamberi, who shared the gold medal with Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar in the men’s high jump in Tokyo, will also aim to add the world championships title to his global medal collection after finishing 8th at the Doha championships in 2019.
The Italian team is made up of 60 athletes, including 29 men and 31 women, and also includes the 35 km walker Olympic champion, Massimo Stano.
The 2022 World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon, will take place from 15-24 July at Hayward Field.
Italy World Athletics Championships Oregon22 team
Men
100m – Marcell L. JACOBS, Chituru ALI
200m – Filippo TORTU, Eseosa DESALU
400m – Davide RE, Edoardo SCOTTI
800m Catalin TECUCEANU
400m hurdles – Mario LAMBRUGHI
3000 Steeplechase – Ahmed ABDELWAHED
High Jump – Marco FASSINOTTI, Gianmarco TAMBERI
Triple Jump – Tobia BOCCHI, Andrea DALLAVALLE, Emmanuel IHEMEJE
Weight Throw – Leonardo FABBRI, Nicholas PONZIO
Walk 20km – Francesco FORTUNATO, Gianluca PICCHIOTTINO
Walk 35km – Andrea AGRUSTI, Massimo STANO
4x100m Relay – Matteo MELLUZZO, Lorenzo PATTA, Diego Aldo PETTOROSSI, Hillary W. POLANCO R., Filippo TORTU, Eseosa DESALU, Marcell L. JACOBS, Chituru ALI
Mixed 4x400m – Vladimir ACETI, Lorenzo BENATI, Lapo BIANCIARDI, Brayan LOPEZ, Pietro PIVOTTO, Mario LAMBRUGHI
Women
100m – Zaynab DOSSO
200m – Dalia KADDARI
400m – Alice MANGIONE
800m – Elena BELLO’
1500m – Federica DEL BUONO, Gaia SABBATINI, Sintayehu VISSA
100m hurdles – Elisa DI LAZZARO
400m hurdles – Linda OLIVIERI, Rebecca SARTORI, Ayomide FOLORUNSO
High Jump – Elena VALLORTIGARA
Pole Vault – Elisa MOLINAROLO, Roberta BRUNI
Long Jumper – Larissa IAPICHINO
Triple Jump – Ottavia CESTONARO
Discus – Daisy OSAKUE
Hammer Throw – Sara FANTINI
Walk 20km – Nicole COLOMBI, Valentina TRAPLETTI
4x100m – Anna BONGIORNI, Vittoria FONTANA, Johanelis HERRERA A., Irene SIRAGUSA, Alessia PAVESE, Zaynab DOSSO, Dalia KADDARI
Mixed / 4x400m – Alessandra BONORA, Mariabenedicta CHIGBOLU, Raphaela B. LUKUDO, Anna POLINARI, Giancarla D. TREVISAN, Virginia TROIANI, (Alice MANGIONE)