Lamont Marcell Jacobs after winning the Olympic 100m title in Tokyo
Lamont Marcell Jacobs after winning the Olympic men's 100m title in Tokyo. Photo: Pete Dov

(JULY 5) — Double Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, and walker Massimo Stano headline the Italian team announced to take part at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon next week.

Jacobs, who became the first Italian man to win the Olympic 100m title at the Summer Games in Tokyo last year and also helped his nation to the gold medal in the 4x100m relay, will head to Oregon hoping to replicate those performances when he takes on the very best sprinters in the world at Hayward Field.

Meanwhile, Tamberi, who shared the gold medal with Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar in the men’s high jump in Tokyo, will also aim to add the world championships title to his global medal collection after finishing 8th at the Doha championships in 2019.

The Italian team is made up of 60 athletes, including 29 men and 31 women, and also includes the 35 km walker Olympic champion, Massimo Stano.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon, will take place from 15-24 July at Hayward Field.

Italy World Athletics Championships Oregon22 team

Men

100m – Marcell L. JACOBS, Chituru ALI
200m – Filippo TORTU, Eseosa DESALU
400m – Davide RE, Edoardo SCOTTI
800m Catalin TECUCEANU
400m hurdles – Mario LAMBRUGHI
3000 Steeplechase – Ahmed ABDELWAHED
High Jump – Marco FASSINOTTI, Gianmarco TAMBERI
Triple Jump – Tobia BOCCHI, Andrea DALLAVALLE, Emmanuel IHEMEJE
Weight Throw – Leonardo FABBRI, Nicholas PONZIO
Walk 20km – Francesco FORTUNATO, Gianluca PICCHIOTTINO
Walk 35km – Andrea AGRUSTI, Massimo STANO
4x100m Relay – Matteo MELLUZZO, Lorenzo PATTA, Diego Aldo PETTOROSSI, Hillary W. POLANCO R., Filippo TORTU, Eseosa DESALU, Marcell L. JACOBS, Chituru ALI
Mixed 4x400m – Vladimir ACETI, Lorenzo BENATI, Lapo BIANCIARDI, Brayan LOPEZ, Pietro PIVOTTO, Mario LAMBRUGHI

Women

100m – Zaynab DOSSO
200m – Dalia KADDARI
400m – Alice MANGIONE
800m – Elena BELLO’
1500m – Federica DEL BUONO, Gaia SABBATINI, Sintayehu VISSA
100m hurdles – Elisa DI LAZZARO
400m hurdles – Linda OLIVIERI, Rebecca SARTORI, Ayomide FOLORUNSO
High Jump – Elena VALLORTIGARA
Pole Vault – Elisa MOLINAROLO, Roberta BRUNI
Long Jumper – Larissa IAPICHINO
Triple Jump – Ottavia CESTONARO
Discus – Daisy OSAKUE
Hammer Throw – Sara FANTINI
Walk 20km – Nicole COLOMBI, Valentina TRAPLETTI
4x100m – Anna BONGIORNI, Vittoria FONTANA, Johanelis HERRERA A., Irene SIRAGUSA, Alessia PAVESE, Zaynab DOSSO, Dalia KADDARI
Mixed / 4x400m – Alessandra BONORA, Mariabenedicta CHIGBOLU, Raphaela B. LUKUDO, Anna POLINARI, Giancarla D. TREVISAN, Virginia TROIANI, (Alice MANGIONE)

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Similar Posts

Jackson predicts an American 400m hurdles sweep in Berlin

ByGary Smith

By Gary Smith, World-Track EUGENE — American champion and former World Championships 400 meters hurdles gold medallist Bershawn Jackson is predicting a possible American sweep in event at the world championships in August. "I think we will sweep the medals again in Berlin. Most definitely," said the confident Jackson after his victory in Eugene. "We…

Kenya team announced for World Championships

ByWorld-Track Report Member

Reigning World champion Janeth jepkosgei and Olympic gold medallist Pamela Jelimo are among those selected to represent Kenya at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin (Aug 15-23). The pair are considered strong medal favourites at the championships. Women Joyce Zakary (400m), Janeth jepkosgei, Pamela Jelimo (800m), Irene Jelegat, Nancy Jebet Lagat (1,500m), Ruth Bosibori, Gladys…

Usain Bolt wins world 200m title in world-leading 19.40

ByRacquel Smith

Usain Bolt defended his world 200 metres title after the Jamaican ran away with the event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, on Saturday. Bolt, always the favourite to win the event – clocked a world leading 19.42 seconds – which is the fourth fastest of all-time behind his own world record…

Wanjiru withdraws from Worlds to concentrate on Berlin marathon

ByWorld-Track Report Member

NAIROBI – Beijing Olympic marathon champion says he had decided to withdraw from the IAAF World Championships last this summer in attempt to concentrate on break the world record in the Berlin marathon. The 22-year-old who was named in a Kenyan 20 athletes training squad to prepare for the worlds, decided to give up his…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.