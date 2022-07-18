EUGENE, Oregon (July 18) — Results from the women’s 200 meters first-round heats on Day 4 at the World Athletics Championships here at Hayward Field on Monday (18) as Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Abby Steiner all advanced to the semi-finals.

World leader Jackson clocked 22.33 seconds to win the first heat of the event, with her compatriots, Fraser-Pryce, the 100m champion on Sunday night running 22.26, and Olympic champion Thompson-Herah (22.41) joining her in the semis.

American champion Steiner won the fifth heat in 22.26 secs, Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia was the winner of the second heat in 22.27, while Aminatou Seyni was the quickest of all the qualifiers when running a Niger national record of 21.98 secs when finishing ahead of Fraser-Pryce in the third heat.

The other heat winners were Tamara Clark of the USA with 22.27 secs and Nigeria’s Favour Ofili, at 22.24.

Women’s 200m heats results – World Athletics Championships

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 JAM Shericka JACKSON 22.33 Q

2 ECU Gabriela Anahi SUAREZ 22.56 Q

3 ITA Dalia KADDARI 22.75 Q

4 GER Jessica-Bianca WESSOLLY 22.87

5 NGR Rosemary CHUKWUMA 22.93

6 BRN Edidiong Ofinome ODIONG 22.98

7 KAZ Olga SAFRONOVA 23.5

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 NAM Beatrice MASILINGI 22.27 SB Q

2 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 22.41 Q

3 DEN Ida KARSTOFT 22.85 Q

4 ANT Joella LLOYD 22.99

5 GER Sophia JUNK 23.27 SB

6 POR Lorène Dorcas BAZOLO 23.41

7 FIN Anniina KORTETMAA 23.51

8 BRA Lorraine MARTINS 23.6

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 NIG Aminatou SEYNI 21.98 NR Q

2 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 22.26 Q

3 BRA Vitoria Cristina ROSA 22.84 Q

4 GBR Beth DOBBIN 23.04

5 BEL Imke VERVAET 23.28

6 SGP Veronica Shanti PEREIRA 23.53

7 NOR Elisabeth SLETTUM 23.55

CIV Marie-Josée TA LOU DNS

RESULT – HEAT 4

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Tamara CLARK 22.27 Q

2 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 22.56 Q

3 BAH TyNia GAITHER 22.61 Q

4 GAM Gina BASS 22.78 SB

5 CIV Jessika GBAI 22.89

6 BRA Ana Carolina AZEVEDO 23.45

7 RSA Shirley NEKHUBUI 23.46

RESULT – HEAT 5

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Abby STEINER 22.26 Q

2 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 22.34 Q

3 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 22.61 Q

4 CAN Lauren GALE 23.08

5 AUS Ella CONNOLLY 23.27

6 CIV Maboundou KONÉ 23.32

7 IVB Beyonce DEFREITAS 23.81

RESULT – HEAT 6

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 NGR Favour OFILI 22.24 Q

2 USA Jenna PRANDINI 22.38 Q

3 AUS Jacinta BEECHER 23.22 Q

4 CYP Olivia FOTOPOULOU 23.25

5 CAN Catherine LÉGER 23.35

6 NZL Georgia HULLS 23.46

7 PLE Hanna BARAKAT 26.33 NR

8 BAH Anthonique STRACHAN 1:50.06