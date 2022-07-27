KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 27) — Jamaica named a solid 47-member team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, with double-double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and world champion Shericka Jackson headlining the traveling squad.

READ MORE: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

However, although Thompson-Herah was named on the team, it is understood the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 sprint double champion might not travel to Birmingham as she continues to deal with injuries and fatigue after the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

World champion and the second-fastest woman ever over 200 meters, Shericka Jackson is set to race in that event at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which opens on Thursday, 28 July. The track and field schedule will begin on 2 August. Read more: Shericka Jackson runs 21.45 secs, wins 200m at World Championships 2022

Also named on the team are world triple jump silver medalist Shanieka Ricketts, Stephenie Ann McPherson, and Kemba Nelson who also won silver medals in the 4x400m and 4x100m relays, as well as Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper, Danielle Williams, Danniel Thomas-Dodd and Natoya Goule.

On the men’s side, Olympic champion Hansle Parchment is also named on the team despite suffering a hamstring injury right before the final of the men’s 110m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships 2022 last week.

Nathon Allen and Jevaughn Powell who both were on the men’s 4x400m relay silver medal-winning team in Oregon, are also traveling to the United Kingdom.

Jamaica Commonwealth Games 2022 Team

Women’s Team

Ackelia Smith Danielle Williams Danniel Thomas-Dodd Elaine Thompson-Herah Janieve Russell Junelle Bromfield Kemba Nelson Kimberly Williams Kimberly Williamson Lamara Distin Lloydricia Cameron Megan Tapper Natalliah Whyte Natasha Morrison Natoya Goule Remona Burchell Roje Stona Romaine Beckford Roniesha McGregor Rushell Clayton Shanieka Ricketts Shericka Jackson Shiann Salmon Stephenie Ann McPherson Tiffany James

Men’s Team

Akeem Bloomfield Anthony Cox Conroy Jones Fedrick Dacres Hansle Parchment Jaheel Hyde Javon Francis Jevaughn Powell Jordan Scott Kadrian Goldson Karayme Bartley Kemar Bailey-Cole Kemar Mowatt Nathon Allen Navasky Anderson Nigel Ellis O’Dayne Richards Orlando Bennett Rasheed Broadbell Rasheed Dwyer Shawn-D Thompson Traves Smikle