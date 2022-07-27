Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah sweep World Championships 100m final
KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 27) — Jamaica named a solid 47-member team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, with double-double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and world champion Shericka Jackson headlining the traveling squad.

READ MORE: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

However, although Thompson-Herah was named on the team, it is understood the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 sprint double champion might not travel to Birmingham as she continues to deal with injuries and fatigue after the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

World champion and the second-fastest woman ever over 200 meters, Shericka Jackson is set to race in that event at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which opens on Thursday, 28 July. The track and field schedule will begin on 2 August. Read more: Shericka Jackson runs 21.45 secs, wins 200m at World Championships 2022

Also named on the team are world triple jump silver medalist Shanieka Ricketts, Stephenie Ann McPherson, and Kemba Nelson who also won silver medals in the 4x400m and 4x100m relays, as well as Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper, Danielle Williams, Danniel Thomas-Dodd and Natoya Goule.

On the men’s side, Olympic champion Hansle Parchment is also named on the team despite suffering a hamstring injury right before the final of the men’s 110m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships 2022 last week.

Nathon Allen and Jevaughn Powell who both were on the men’s 4x400m relay silver medal-winning team in Oregon, are also traveling to the United Kingdom.

Jamaica Commonwealth Games 2022 Team

Women’s Team

  1. Ackelia Smith
  2. Danielle Williams
  3. Danniel Thomas-Dodd
  4. Elaine Thompson-Herah
  5. Janieve Russell
  6. Junelle Bromfield
  7. Kemba Nelson
  8. Kimberly Williams
  9. Kimberly Williamson
  10. Lamara Distin
  11. Lloydricia Cameron
  12. Megan Tapper
  13. Natalliah Whyte
  14. Natasha Morrison
  15. Natoya Goule
  16. Remona Burchell
  17. Roje Stona
  18. Romaine Beckford
  19. Roniesha McGregor
  20. Rushell Clayton
  21. Shanieka Ricketts
  22. Shericka Jackson
  23. Shiann Salmon
  24. Stephenie Ann McPherson
  25. Tiffany James

Men’s Team

  1. Akeem Bloomfield
  2. Anthony Cox
  3. Conroy Jones
  4. Fedrick Dacres
  5. Hansle Parchment
  6. Jaheel Hyde
  7. Javon Francis
  8. Jevaughn Powell
  9. Jordan Scott
  10. Kadrian Goldson
  11. Karayme Bartley
  12. Kemar Bailey-Cole
  13. Kemar Mowatt
  14. Nathon Allen
  15. Navasky Anderson
  16. Nigel Ellis
  17. O’Dayne Richards
  18. Orlando Bennett
  19. Rasheed Broadbell
  20. Rasheed Dwyer
  21. Shawn-D Thompson
  22. Traves Smikle
