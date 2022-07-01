Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-at-Paris-Diamond-League-2022

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah and Hansle Parchment, four-time reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson lead a strong Jamaican team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from 15-24 July.

Fraser-Pryce heads into the championships as the defending 100m champion, having won the event at Doha 2019, while Thompson-Herah, who is hoping to win her first world title, is the Olympic Games sprint double champion.

Parchment, meanwhile, won the Olympic 110m hurdles meters at the Tokyo Games last summer and he will be hoping to add the world title to his name as well. Read more: Shericka Jackson runs 21.55 secs to win 200m at Jamaica Championships

Another strong gold medal contender named in the team is Olympic 100m bronze medalist Jackson, the fastest in the world in the 200m this season with the third-fastest time all-time in the event at 21.55 seconds, and done at the Jamaica National Championships last weekend.

Team also includes reigning world long jump champion Tajay Gayle, as well as silver medal winners from Doha, Shanieka Ricketts (triple jump) and Danniel Thomas-Dodd (shot put).

Women

Men

100mShelly-Ann Fraser-PryceYohan Blake
100mShericka JacksonOblique Seville
100mKemba NelsonAckeem Blake
100mElaine Thompson-HerahAltJelani Walker
100mBriana WilliamsAlt
200mShericka JacksonYohan Blake
200mShelly-Ann Fraser-PryceRasheed Dwyer
200mElaine Thompson-HerahAkeem Bloomfield
200mNatalliah WhyteAlt
400mCandice McLeodJevaughn Powell
400mStephenie-Ann McPhersonChristopher Taylor
400mCharokee YoungNathon Allen
400mStacey-Ann WilliamsAlt
800mNatoya GouleNavasky Anderson
800mChrisann Gordon-Powell
800mAdelle Tracey
1500mAdelle Tracey
100m/110m HurdlesBritany AndersonHansle Parchment
100m/110m HurdlesMegan TapperRasheed Broadbell
100m/110m HurdlesDanielle WilliamsOrlando Bennett
100m/110m HurdlesDemisha RoswellAltAltDamion Thomas
400m HurdlesShiann SalmonJaheel Hyde
400m HurdlesJanieve RussellKemar Mowatt
400m HurdlesRushell ClaytonShawn Rowe
400m HurdlesAndrenette KnightAlt
High JumpLamara Distin
High JumpKimberly Williamson
Long JumpChanice PorterTajay Gayle
Long JumpWayne Pinnock
Triple JumpShanieka RickettsJordan Scott
Triple JumpKimberly Williams
Triple JumpAckelia Smith
Shot PutDanniel Thomas-Dodd
Shot PutLloydricia Cameron
DiscusSamantha HallTreves Smikle
DiscusFedrick Dacres
DiscusChad Wright
4x100mShelly-Ann Fraser-PryceYohan Blake
4x100mShericka JacksonOblique Seville
4x100mKemba NelsonAckeem Blake
4x100mElaine Thompson-HerahJelani Walker
4x100mBriana WilliamsKemar Bailey-Cole
4x100mRemona BurchellConroy Jones
4x400mCandice McLeodJevaughn Powell
4x400mStephenie-Ann McPhersonChristopher Taylor
4x400mCharokee YoungNathon Allen
4x400mStacey-Ann WilliamsKarayme Bartley
4x400mRoniesha McGregorJavon Francis
4x400mNatalliah WhyteAnthony Cox
4x400m MixedJunelle BromfieldAkeem Bloomfield
4x400m MixedTiffany James-RoseGregory Prince
Management
ManagerLincoln Eatmon
Assistant ManagerMarie Tavares
Assistant ManagerMichael Frater
DoctorKevin Jones
PhysiotherapistNoel Brown
Massage TherapistJeffery King
Massage TherapistJowayne Johnson
Massage TherapistKeneil Brown
Massage TherapistTroy Evans
Massage TherapistMorine Dawson
Massage TherapistDamion Rowe
Technical DirectorMaurice Wilson
CoachPaul Francis
CoachBertland Cameron
CoachLennox Graham
CoachJulian Robinson
CoachMarlon Gayle
CoachReynaldo Walcott
CoachLamar Richards
CoachGregory Little

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

