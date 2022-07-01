Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah and Hansle Parchment, four-time reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson lead a strong Jamaican team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from 15-24 July.

Fraser-Pryce heads into the championships as the defending 100m champion, having won the event at Doha 2019, while Thompson-Herah, who is hoping to win her first world title, is the Olympic Games sprint double champion.

Parchment, meanwhile, won the Olympic 110m hurdles meters at the Tokyo Games last summer and he will be hoping to add the world title to his name as well. Read more: Shericka Jackson runs 21.55 secs to win 200m at Jamaica Championships

Another strong gold medal contender named in the team is Olympic 100m bronze medalist Jackson, the fastest in the world in the 200m this season with the third-fastest time all-time in the event at 21.55 seconds, and done at the Jamaica National Championships last weekend.

Team also includes reigning world long jump champion Tajay Gayle, as well as silver medal winners from Doha, Shanieka Ricketts (triple jump) and Danniel Thomas-Dodd (shot put).

