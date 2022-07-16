EUGENE, Oregon, (July 16) – Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, the world record holder, fended off the challenge from a pair of Kenyan runners in the closing meters to win the women’s 10,000m and secure a first World Championships gold medal here in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday. Gidey won the gold medal in a world-leading time of 30:09.94.

Olympic and defending world champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who only recently returned to the track after taking a long break to recover from last season’s demanding schedule at the Olympics in Tokyo, gave a good account of herself but couldn’t find the extra energy in the final straight and had to settle for fourth place in 30:10.56.

Meanwhile, Gidey ran with the lead pack for most of the race before the Ethiopian surged clear to the front on the final lap to enter the home straight with the lead.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi challenged the Olympic bronze medalist in the final 30 meters but the 24-year-old managed to hold on for the victory and improved on the silver medal that she took at the last world championships in 2019.

Obiri, the two-time reigning world 5000m champion, took the silver medal in 30:10.02 while Kipkemboi collected the bronze in 30:10.07 as both runners finished the race with personal bests.

PHOTO: Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia reacts to winning the 10,000m at the Ethiopian Trials. Photo: Hardloopfotos.nl Redactie