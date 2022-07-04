Two-time World Indoor champion Lolo Jones will line up in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Cork City Sports 2022 meet at the Munster Technological University Track in Cork, Ireland on Tuesday (5). The meeting is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series.

Jones, who has made five appearances this season will take on a solid field that also includes fellow American Jade Barber, who will be aiming for back-to-back victories in Ireland, following her win in Dublin over the weekend.

So far this season, Lolo Jones, who won world indoor titles in the 60m hurdles in 2008 and 2010, has been competing in the sprint hurdles this season to trade off the disappointments of being left off USA bobsled team in the winter.

The 39-year-old owns a personal best of 12.43 seconds in her best form, but the two-time Olympic finalist in 2008 and 2012, has only gone 13.71 secs this season.

Nevertheless, she is still enjoying the hurdles and continues to make time for the event.

Meanwhile, after securing a victory at the Morton Games 2022 in Dublin on Saturday, Jade Barber will look to extend her winning form when she lines up in the 100m hurdles at the Cork City Sports 2022 meet on Tuesday.

The American who made it to the semi-finals at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Oregon last month has run 12.78 seconds this season for a personal best. She is the quickest among the entrants this season.

Mette Graversgaard, who recently posted a Denmark national record of 12.89 seconds, is expected to be the strongest challenger to Barber with her Danish teammate Mathilde Heltbech also included in the field.

Ireland’s Sarah Lavin, who finished second to Barber in Dublin over the weekend, and Alicia Barrett of Great Britain will also face the starter on Tuesday.