Italy’s Massimo Stano, the Tokyo Olympics men’s 20km gold medalist last summer, returned a year later to win the first men’s 35km race walk at a World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 10 on Sunday (24). Stano, who won the first gold medal at this year’s world championships for Italy crossed the line in a time of 2:23:14.

The 30-year-old was also winning the second medal for Italy in Oregon after Elena Vallortigara won bronze in the women’s high jump on Tuesday. Read more: Day 10: Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals start lists – Kendra Harrison vs Tobi Amusan

Masatora Kawano of Japan who also performed brilliantly in the event that is included in the World Athletics Championships for the first time, finished in second place in an Asian record of 2:23:15 before collapsing on the group in exhaustion.

Stano and Kawano battled closely in the final 3km until the Italian managed to pull away slightly in the closing 300m to copped the gold medal with the second-fastest performance in history for 35km.

Perseus Karlstrom of Sweden, sporting a yellow and blue Viking hat, earned his second bronze of these Championships. He was also third in the men’s 20km race walk on the first day of the action on 15 July.

Brian Daniel Pintado of Ecuador was fourth with a South American record time of 2:24:37 with the top five completed by He Xianghong (2:24:45).

Evan Dunfee of Canada was sixth in a North American record of 2:25:02, while the American finisher was Nick Christie in 36th with a time of 2:41:08.

Five athletes were disqualified and an additional handful ended with DNF status.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Garcia Leon of Peru won the women’s 35km race walk on Day 8 to complete a golden double at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Read more here

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

35 KILOMETRES RACE WALK MEN’S RESULTS – More details

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 ITA Massimo STANO 2:23:14 CR 2 JPN Masatora KAWANO 2:23:15 AR 3 SWE Perseus KARLSTRÖM 2:23:44 PB 4 ECU Brian Daniel PINTADO 2:24:37 AR 5 CHN Xianghong HE 2:24:45 NR 6 CAN Evan DUNFEE 2:25:02 AR 7 BRA Caio BONFIM 2:25:14 NR 8 COL Eider ARÉVALO 2:25:21 NR 9 JPN Tomohiro NODA 2:25:29 PB 10 ESP Miguel Ángel LÓPEZ 2:25:58 NR 11 MEX Ricardo ORTIZ 2:27:11 NR 12 MEX Ever Jair PALMA OLIVARES 2:27:55 PB 13 FIN Aleksi OJALA 2:28:22 NR 14 FRA Aurelien QUINION 2:28:46 NR 15 CHN Yangben ZHAXI 2:28:56 PB 16 PER César Augusto RODRÍGUEZ 2:29:24 NR 17 CHN Hao XU 2:29:55 PB 18 AUS Rhydian COWLEY 2:30:34 NR 19 POL Dawid TOMALA 2:30:47 PB 20 RSA Wayne SNYMAN 2:31:15 AR 21 SVK Miroslav ÚRADNÍK 2:31:16 PB 22 MEX José Luis DOCTOR 2:32:43 23 CZE Vít HLAVÁČ 2:32:50 NR 24 ECU Andrés CHOCHO 2:33:28 25 IRL Brendan BOYCE 2:33:31 SB 26 JPN Daisuke MATSUNAGA 2:33:56 27 LTU Marius ŽIŪKAS 2:34:16 NR 28 COL Diego PINZON 2:34:26 PB 29 GRE Alexandros PAPAMICHAIL 2:34:48 NR 30 GUA Érick Bernabé BARRONDO 2:35:01 31 SVK Dominik ČERNÝ 2:35:39 PB 32 ESP Álvaro LÓPEZ 2:36:20 33 LTU Artur MASTIANICA 2:36:25 PB 34 GER Karl JUNGHANNSS 2:38:50 35 KAZ Georgiy SHEIKO 2:39:47 36 USA Nick CHRISTIE 2:41:08 SB 37 LAT Arnis RUMBENIEKS 2:42:47 38 ROU Marius Iulian COCIORAN 2:43:27 39 POR Rui COELHO 2:44:55 SB 40 GER Carl DOHMANN 2:45:44 AUS Carl GIBBONS DNF COL José MONTANA DNF ECU Jhonatan Javier AMORES CARUA DNF PER Luis Henry CAMPOS DNF POR João VIEIRA DNF ESP Marc TUR DQ FIN Veli-Matti PARTANEN DQ GUA Luis Angel SANCHEZ PÉREZ DQ ITA Andrea AGRUSTI DQ POL Artur BRZOZOWSKI DQ