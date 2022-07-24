Italy’s Massimo Stano, the Tokyo Olympics men’s 20km gold medalist last summer, returned a year later to win the first men’s 35km race walk at a World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 10 on Sunday (24). Stano, who won the first gold medal at this year’s world championships for Italy crossed the line in a time of 2:23:14.
The 30-year-old was also winning the second medal for Italy in Oregon after Elena Vallortigara won bronze in the women’s high jump on Tuesday. Read more: Day 10: Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals start lists – Kendra Harrison vs Tobi Amusan
Masatora Kawano of Japan who also performed brilliantly in the event that is included in the World Athletics Championships for the first time, finished in second place in an Asian record of 2:23:15 before collapsing on the group in exhaustion.
Stano and Kawano battled closely in the final 3km until the Italian managed to pull away slightly in the closing 300m to copped the gold medal with the second-fastest performance in history for 35km.
Perseus Karlstrom of Sweden, sporting a yellow and blue Viking hat, earned his second bronze of these Championships. He was also third in the men’s 20km race walk on the first day of the action on 15 July.
Brian Daniel Pintado of Ecuador was fourth with a South American record time of 2:24:37 with the top five completed by He Xianghong (2:24:45).
Evan Dunfee of Canada was sixth in a North American record of 2:25:02, while the American finisher was Nick Christie in 36th with a time of 2:41:08.
Five athletes were disqualified and an additional handful ended with DNF status.
Meanwhile, Kimberly Garcia Leon of Peru won the women’s 35km race walk on Day 8 to complete a golden double at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Read more here
Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics
35 KILOMETRES RACE WALK MEN’S RESULTS – More details
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|1
|ITA
|Massimo STANO
|2:23:14 CR
|2
|JPN
|Masatora KAWANO
|2:23:15 AR
|3
|SWE
|Perseus KARLSTRÖM
|2:23:44 PB
|4
|ECU
|Brian Daniel PINTADO
|2:24:37 AR
|5
|CHN
|Xianghong HE
|2:24:45 NR
|6
|CAN
|Evan DUNFEE
|2:25:02 AR
|7
|BRA
|Caio BONFIM
|2:25:14 NR
|8
|COL
|Eider ARÉVALO
|2:25:21 NR
|9
|JPN
|Tomohiro NODA
|2:25:29 PB
|10
|ESP
|Miguel Ángel LÓPEZ
|2:25:58 NR
|11
|MEX
|Ricardo ORTIZ
|2:27:11 NR
|12
|MEX
|Ever Jair PALMA OLIVARES
|2:27:55 PB
|13
|FIN
|Aleksi OJALA
|2:28:22 NR
|14
|FRA
|Aurelien QUINION
|2:28:46 NR
|15
|CHN
|Yangben ZHAXI
|2:28:56 PB
|16
|PER
|César Augusto RODRÍGUEZ
|2:29:24 NR
|17
|CHN
|Hao XU
|2:29:55 PB
|18
|AUS
|Rhydian COWLEY
|2:30:34 NR
|19
|POL
|Dawid TOMALA
|2:30:47 PB
|20
|RSA
|Wayne SNYMAN
|2:31:15 AR
|21
|SVK
|Miroslav ÚRADNÍK
|2:31:16 PB
|22
|MEX
|José Luis DOCTOR
|2:32:43
|23
|CZE
|Vít HLAVÁČ
|2:32:50 NR
|24
|ECU
|Andrés CHOCHO
|2:33:28
|25
|IRL
|Brendan BOYCE
|2:33:31 SB
|26
|JPN
|Daisuke MATSUNAGA
|2:33:56
|27
|LTU
|Marius ŽIŪKAS
|2:34:16 NR
|28
|COL
|Diego PINZON
|2:34:26 PB
|29
|GRE
|Alexandros PAPAMICHAIL
|2:34:48 NR
|30
|GUA
|Érick Bernabé BARRONDO
|2:35:01
|31
|SVK
|Dominik ČERNÝ
|2:35:39 PB
|32
|ESP
|Álvaro LÓPEZ
|2:36:20
|33
|LTU
|Artur MASTIANICA
|2:36:25 PB
|34
|GER
|Karl JUNGHANNSS
|2:38:50
|35
|KAZ
|Georgiy SHEIKO
|2:39:47
|36
|USA
|Nick CHRISTIE
|2:41:08 SB
|37
|LAT
|Arnis RUMBENIEKS
|2:42:47
|38
|ROU
|Marius Iulian COCIORAN
|2:43:27
|39
|POR
|Rui COELHO
|2:44:55 SB
|40
|GER
|Carl DOHMANN
|2:45:44
|AUS
|Carl GIBBONS
|DNF
|COL
|José MONTANA
|DNF
|ECU
|Jhonatan Javier AMORES CARUA
|DNF
|PER
|Luis Henry CAMPOS
|DNF
|POR
|João VIEIRA
|DNF
|ESP
|Marc TUR
|DQ
|FIN
|Veli-Matti PARTANEN
|DQ
|GUA
|Luis Angel SANCHEZ PÉREZ
|DQ
|ITA
|Andrea AGRUSTI
|DQ
|POL
|Artur BRZOZOWSKI
|DQ