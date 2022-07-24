Men's 35km Race Walk Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22
Italy’s Massimo Stano, the Tokyo Olympics men’s 20km gold medalist last summer, returned a year later to win the first men’s 35km race walk at a World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 10 on Sunday (24). Stano, who won the first gold medal at this year’s world championships for Italy crossed the line in a time of 2:23:14.

The 30-year-old was also winning the second medal for Italy in Oregon after Elena Vallortigara won bronze in the women’s high jump on Tuesday. Read more: Day 10: Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals start lists – Kendra Harrison vs Tobi Amusan

Masatora Kawano of Japan who also performed brilliantly in the event that is included in the World Athletics Championships for the first time, finished in second place in an Asian record of 2:23:15 before collapsing on the group in exhaustion.

Stano and Kawano battled closely in the final 3km until the Italian managed to pull away slightly in the closing 300m to copped the gold medal with the second-fastest performance in history for 35km.

Perseus Karlstrom of Sweden, sporting a yellow and blue Viking hat, earned his second bronze of these Championships. He was also third in the men’s 20km race walk on the first day of the action on 15 July.

Brian Daniel Pintado of Ecuador was fourth with a South American record time of 2:24:37 with the top five completed by He Xianghong (2:24:45).

Evan Dunfee of Canada was sixth in a North American record of 2:25:02, while the American finisher was Nick Christie in 36th with a time of 2:41:08.

Five athletes were disqualified and an additional handful ended with DNF status.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Garcia Leon of Peru won the women’s 35km race walk on Day 8 to complete a golden double at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Read more here

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

35 KILOMETRES RACE WALK MEN’S RESULTS – More details

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARK
1ITAMassimo STANO2:23:14 CR
2JPNMasatora KAWANO2:23:15 AR
3SWEPerseus KARLSTRÖM2:23:44 PB
4ECUBrian Daniel PINTADO2:24:37 AR
5CHNXianghong HE2:24:45 NR
6CANEvan DUNFEE2:25:02 AR
7BRACaio BONFIM2:25:14 NR
8COLEider ARÉVALO2:25:21 NR
9JPNTomohiro NODA2:25:29 PB
10ESPMiguel Ángel LÓPEZ2:25:58 NR
11MEXRicardo ORTIZ2:27:11 NR
12MEXEver Jair PALMA OLIVARES2:27:55 PB
13FINAleksi OJALA2:28:22 NR
14FRAAurelien QUINION2:28:46 NR
15CHNYangben ZHAXI2:28:56 PB
16PERCésar Augusto RODRÍGUEZ2:29:24 NR
17CHNHao XU2:29:55 PB
18AUSRhydian COWLEY2:30:34 NR
19POLDawid TOMALA2:30:47 PB
20RSAWayne SNYMAN2:31:15 AR
21SVKMiroslav ÚRADNÍK2:31:16 PB
22MEXJosé Luis DOCTOR2:32:43
23CZEVít HLAVÁČ2:32:50 NR
24ECUAndrés CHOCHO2:33:28
25IRLBrendan BOYCE2:33:31 SB
26JPNDaisuke MATSUNAGA2:33:56
27LTUMarius ŽIŪKAS2:34:16 NR
28COLDiego PINZON2:34:26 PB
29GREAlexandros PAPAMICHAIL2:34:48 NR
30GUAÉrick Bernabé BARRONDO2:35:01
31SVKDominik ČERNÝ2:35:39 PB
32ESPÁlvaro LÓPEZ2:36:20
33LTUArtur MASTIANICA2:36:25 PB
34GERKarl JUNGHANNSS2:38:50
35KAZGeorgiy SHEIKO2:39:47
36USANick CHRISTIE2:41:08 SB
37LATArnis RUMBENIEKS2:42:47
38ROUMarius Iulian COCIORAN2:43:27
39PORRui COELHO2:44:55 SB
40GERCarl DOHMANN2:45:44
AUSCarl GIBBONSDNF
COLJosé MONTANADNF
ECUJhonatan Javier AMORES CARUADNF
PERLuis Henry CAMPOSDNF
PORJoão VIEIRADNF
ESPMarc TURDQ
FINVeli-Matti PARTANENDQ
GUALuis Angel SANCHEZ PÉREZDQ
ITAAndrea AGRUSTIDQ
POLArtur BRZOZOWSKIDQ
Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

