EUGENE, Oregon (July 20) —— The top medal contenders, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Femke Bol advanced comfortably to the final of the women’s 400 meters hurdles at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on Wednesday.

Olympic champion and world record holder McLaughlin won her semi-final heat with the fastest time –clocking 52.17 seconds and was well in control all the way to beat Gianna Woodruff of Panama who set a South American record of 53.69 seconds to advance as well.

Meanwhile, Muhammad posted a season-best time of 53.28 secs to win the first semi-final and she too was miles ahead of her closest challenger. The defending world champion and Olympic silver medalist missed the USATF Championships last month with a slight hamstring injury, but she is now fit and is looking forward to running a personal best in the final.

On Wednesday, Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine finished a distant second in 54.51 seconds to reserve a place in the final as well.

The other semi-final heat was won by Dutch European star Femke Bol who traveled home in 52.84 secs.

USA’s Shamier Little finished very strongly in the closing meters to stop the clock at a season-best 53.61, while Jamaica’s bronze medalist at the championships in Doha in 2019, set a personal best of 53.63 secs for third. She also advanced to the final on time.

The women’s 400m hurdles final will take place on Friday at 10:50 pm ET.

Women’s 400m hurdles semi-finals results

RESULT – SEMI-FINAL 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Dalilah MUHAMMAD 53.28 SB Q

2 UKR Anna RYZHYKOVA 54.51 Q

3 JAM Janieve RUSSELL 54.66

4 RSA Zenéy VAN DER WALT 54.81 PB

5 BEL Paulien COUCKUYT 55.42

6 NZL Portia BING 55.53

7 AUS Sarah CARLI 55.57 SB

8 ITA Rebecca SARTORI 55.9

RESULT – SEMI-FINAL 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 NED Femke BOL 52.84 Q

2 USA Shamier LITTLE 53.61 SB Q

3 JAM Rushell CLAYTON 53.63 PB q

4 USA Britton WILSON 53.72 q

5 ESP Sara GALLEGO 54.49

6 FIN Viivi LEHIKOINEN 54.60 NR

7 GBR Jessie KNIGHT 55.39

8 ITA Linda OLIVIERI 56.04

RESULT – SEMI-FINAL 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Sydney MCLAUGHLIN 52.17 Q

2 PAN Gianna WOODRUFF 53.69 AR Q

3 JAM Shiann SALMON 54.16

4 UKR Viktoriya TKACHUK 54.24 SB

5 ITA Ayomide Temilade FOLORUNSO 54.34 NR

6 NOR Amalie IUEL 54.81

7 COL Melissa GONZALEZ 55.13

8 SUI Yasmin GIGER 56.31