The following is the latest medal table standings after the second day of competition at the European Athletics U18 Championships 2022 at the end of the day on Tuesday (5). A total of 11 finals were contested on Day 2 at the Givat Ram Stadium in Jerusalem, Israel.

At the end of the second day of action, Great Britain & Northern Ireland lead the medal table standings with six total medals, including three gold medals. The nation also collected three bronze medals on the day.

Nia Wedderburn-Goodison, the 100m winner, and 100m hurdles champion Mia McIntosh were two of the three gold medalists for the British team and they also set championships records in their respective events.

Meanwhile, The Netherlands ended the day with three medals, including two goals, while France, Italy, Croatia, Cyrus, Poland and Ukraine all won one gold medal apiece.

A total of 16 countries have won at least one medal at the championships thus far with Germany winning the second most medals overall with five, although the nation hasn’t won a gold medal as yet.

Medal table standings: European Athletics U18 Championships 2022