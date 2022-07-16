EUGENE, Oregon, (July 15) – The men’s 100 meters results from the heats on Day 1 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Friday as USA’s Fred Kerley qualified with the fastest time of 9.79 seconds at Hayward Field.

Olympic champion Lamont Jacobs looked rusty when finishing second to Jamaica’s Oblique Seville who looked relaxed when posting 9.93 to win the heat with Italian running a season’s best of 10.04 for second place in the heat.

All four Americans progressed to the semi-finals with Marvin Bracy winning heat one with 10.05 secs, Trayvon Bromell clocked the second-fastest time on the day at 9.89 and looked just as comfortable as Kerley, while defending champion Christian Coleman ran 10.08 to take his heat as well.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo posted a world under-20 record of 9.94 when beating 2011 world champion Yohan Blake (10.04) in his heat, while Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya finished third in his heat, but qualified for the semis after running 10.10 behind Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown who won the heat in 9.98.

Omanyala only arrived in Eugene around three hours before the heats after visa issues so he would have been delight to get through and then go back and get some rest to prepare for the semi-finals on Saturday.

Men’s 100m Heats Results on Day 1

HEAT 1

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Marvin BRACY USA 10.05 Q

2 Ackeem BLAKE JAM 10.15 Q

3 Raymond EKEVWO NGR 10.17 Q

4 Cejhae GREENE ANT 10.17

5 Rohan BROWNING AUS 10.22

6 Chituru ALI ITA 10.4

7 Lalu MuhammadZOHRI INA 10.42 SB

8 FrancescoSANSOVINI SMR 10.71

HEAT 2

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Fred KERLEY USA 9.79 Q

2 Zharnel HUGHES GBR 9.97 Q=SB

3 Emmanuel MATADI LBR 9.99 Q

4 Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE NGR 10.00 q

5 Bingtian SU CHN 10.15 q=SB

6 Jerod ELCOCK TTO 10.22

7 Emanuel ARCHIBALD GUY 10.24

8 Hassan SAAID MDV 10.83

HEAT 3

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Trayvon BROMELL USA 9.89 Q

2 Arthur CISSÉ CIV 10.02 QSB

3 Rodrigo DO NASCIMENTO BRA 10.11 Q

4 Jerome BLAKE CAN 10.16

5 Yupun ABEYKOON SRI 10.19

6 Ebrahima CAMARA GAM 10.48

7 Femi OGUNODE QAT 10.52 SB

8 Shaun GILL BIZ 10.77

HEAT 4

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Oblique SEVILLE JAM 9.93 Q

2 Lamont MarcellJACOBS ITA 10.04 Q=SB

3 Ryuichiro SAKAI JPN 10.12 Q

4 Reece PRESCOD GBR 10.15

5 Julian WAGNER GER 10.21

6 Shainer RENGIFO MONTOYA CUB 10.21

7 Dorian KELETELA ART 10.52

Imranur RAHMAN BAN DNS

HEAT 5

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Letsile TEBOGO BOT 9.94 QWU20R

2 Yohan BLAKE JAM 10.04 Q

3 Aaron BROWN CAN 10.06 QSB

4 Akani SIMBINE RSA 10.07 q

5 Samson COLEBROOKE BAH 10.23

6 Jake DORAN AUS 10.29

7 Cesar ALMIRON PAR 10.51

8 Melique GARCIA HON 10.88

HEAT 6

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Christian COLEMAN USA 10.08 Q

2 Andre DE GRASSE CAN 10.12 Q

3 Erik CARDOSO BRA 10.18 Q

4 Benjamin AZAMATI GHA 10.18

5 Gift LEOTLELA RSA 10.19

6 Udodi ChudiONWUZURIKE NGR 10.26

7 Hussein Ali AL KHAFAJI IRQ 10.55

8 Ildar AKHMADIEV TJK 10.85

HEAT 7

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Abdul Hakim SANI BROWN JPN 9.98 QSB

2 Edward OSEI-NKETIA NZL 10.08 QNR

3 FerdinandOMANYALA KEN 10.10 Q

4 Ismael KONE CIV 10.17

5 Felipe BARDI BRA 10.22

6 Joseph Paul AMOAH GHA 10.22

7 Clarence MUNYAI RSA 10.47

8 Lionel TshimangaMUTEBA COD 10.6

9 Noureddine HADID LBN 10.72

