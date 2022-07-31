CALI, Colombia (July 31) —— The following are the start lists for the men’s 100 meters at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia on Day One on Monday, 1 August.

There are eight heats assembled for the first round with the top two finishers in heat section, plus the next eight fastest time across all the heats, advancing to the semi-final round of the competition. Read more: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch

Among the highlighted sprinters lining up in the heats of the men’s 100m on Monday’s first day is World U20 record holder and the defending champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana who will start in the third heat and enters with a lifetime best of 9.94 seconds.

Mukhethwa Tshifura of South Africa who owns a personal best of 10.19 will start in heat one, his teammate Benjamin Richardson (10.08) will start in the second heat, while Japan’s Hiroki Yanagita (10.16) is the quickest starter in heat eight.

Jamaican champion Sandrey Davison is understood to be in good form and is also considered to be one of the medal contenders. He will start in heat 4.

2022 World Athletics U20 Championships Men’s 100m heats start lists

START LIST 1 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 GUY Ezekiel NEWTON 10.55 10.55 2 RSA Mukhethwa TSHIFURA 10.19 10.19 3 ZAM Kakene SITALI 10.33 10.33 4 ITA Alessio FAGGIN 10.44 10.44 5 CAN Desmond FRASER 10.48 10.48 6 BAN Mohammed Hasan MIAH 10.86 – 7 AUS Jai GORDON 10.28 10.28 8 VIN Kyle LAWRENCE 10.58 10.58

START LIST 2 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 MAD Ashley MANANA – – 2 BAH Wanya MCCOY 10.33 10.33 3 RSA Benjamin RICHARDSON 10.08 10.08 4 TTO Revell WEBSTER 10.47 10.47 5 THA Thawatchai HIMAIAD 10.56 10.56 6 CUB Reynaldo R. ESPINOSA 10.30 10.30 7 ZIM Panashe Blessed NHENGA 10.57 10.57 8 GRN Nazzio JOHN 10.32 10.47

START LIST 3 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 2 CAY Davonte HOWELL 10.57 10.57 3 IVB Wanyae BELLE 10.57 10.57 4 BOT Letsile TEBOGO 9.94 9.94 5 ITA Eduardo LONGOBARDI 10.47 10.47 6 POL Marek ZAKRZEWSKI 10.32 10.32 7 FIN Niko KANGASOJA 10.47 10.47 8 TTO Devin AUGUSTINE 10.32 10.32 START LIST 4 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 NGR Adekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE 10.26 10.26 2 JPN Hiroto FUJIWARA 10.37 10.37 3 SGP Mark Ren LEE 10.59 10.59 4 JAM Sandrey DAVISON 10.20 10.20 5 VEN Bryant ALAMO 10.53 10.53 6 COL Carlos FLOREZ ANGULO 10.37 10.49 7 GUM Nathan CASTRO 11.47 11.47 8 BAH Zachary EVANS 10.41 10.41

START LIST 5 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 AUS Connor BOND 10.40 10.40 2 BIZ Glenford WILLIAMS 11.14 11.28 3 USA Laurenz COLBERT 10.21 10.21 4 GUY Shamar HORATIO 10.50 10.50 5 MLT Beppe GRILLO 10.73 10.73 6 POR Paulo PEREIRA 10.52 10.52 7 NGR Ogheneovo Nicholas MABILO 10.24 10.24 8 GBR Michael ONILOGBO 10.38 10.38 START LIST 6 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 GER Chidiera ONUOHA 10.37 10.37 2 BRA Renan CORREA 10.50 10.50 3 THA Puripol BOONSON 10.19 10.19 4 FIN Valtteri LOUKO 10.54 10.54 5 USA Michael GIZZI 10.27 10.27 6 COL Ronal LONGA 10.42 10.42 7 ANT Ajani DALEY 10.59 10.59 8 MON Kylian VATRICAN 11.5 11.5

START LIST 7 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 SWE Erik ERLANDSSON 10.50 10.50 2 MEX Jose RODRIGUEZ 10.50 10.50 3 FRA Jeff ERIUS 10.24 10.24 4 GER Eddie REDDEMANN 10.38 10.38 5 SLO Jernej GUMILAR 10.38 10.38 6 JAM Bouwahjgie NKRUMIE 10.22 10.22 7 PAN Miguel Angel ARONATEGUI 11:00 11.25 8 ARG Bautista DIAMANTE 10.53 10.91 START LIST 8 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 PUR Diego GONZALEZ 10.58 10.58 2 ARG Tomás MONDINO 10.43 10.48 3 BRA Lucas Gabriel FERNANDES 10.46 10.46 4 MAS Muhd Azeem FAHMI 10.28 10.28 5 JPN Hiroki YANAGITA 10.16 10.16 6 LBR Lassana TARAWALLY – – 7 CAN Almond SMALL 10.33 10.33 8 IND Aman KHOKHAR 10.56 10.56