CALI, Colombia (July 31) —— The following are the start lists for the men’s 100 meters at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia on Day One on Monday, 1 August.
There are eight heats assembled for the first round with the top two finishers in heat section, plus the next eight fastest time across all the heats, advancing to the semi-final round of the competition. Read more: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch
Among the highlighted sprinters lining up in the heats of the men’s 100m on Monday’s first day is World U20 record holder and the defending champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana who will start in the third heat and enters with a lifetime best of 9.94 seconds.
Mukhethwa Tshifura of South Africa who owns a personal best of 10.19 will start in heat one, his teammate Benjamin Richardson (10.08) will start in the second heat, while Japan’s Hiroki Yanagita (10.16) is the quickest starter in heat eight.
Jamaican champion Sandrey Davison is understood to be in good form and is also considered to be one of the medal contenders. He will start in heat 4.
2022 World Athletics U20 Championships Men’s 100m heats start lists
|START LIST 1
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|GUY
|Ezekiel NEWTON
|10.55
|10.55
|2
|RSA
|Mukhethwa TSHIFURA
|10.19
|10.19
|3
|ZAM
|Kakene SITALI
|10.33
|10.33
|4
|ITA
|Alessio FAGGIN
|10.44
|10.44
|5
|CAN
|Desmond FRASER
|10.48
|10.48
|6
|BAN
|Mohammed Hasan MIAH
|10.86
|–
|7
|AUS
|Jai GORDON
|10.28
|10.28
|8
|VIN
|Kyle LAWRENCE
|10.58
|10.58
|START LIST 2
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|MAD
|Ashley MANANA
|–
|–
|2
|BAH
|Wanya MCCOY
|10.33
|10.33
|3
|RSA
|Benjamin RICHARDSON
|10.08
|10.08
|4
|TTO
|Revell WEBSTER
|10.47
|10.47
|5
|THA
|Thawatchai HIMAIAD
|10.56
|10.56
|6
|CUB
|Reynaldo R. ESPINOSA
|10.30
|10.30
|7
|ZIM
|Panashe Blessed NHENGA
|10.57
|10.57
|8
|GRN
|Nazzio JOHN
|10.32
|10.47
|START LIST 3
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|2
|CAY
|Davonte HOWELL
|10.57
|10.57
|3
|IVB
|Wanyae BELLE
|10.57
|10.57
|4
|BOT
|Letsile TEBOGO
|9.94
|9.94
|5
|ITA
|Eduardo LONGOBARDI
|10.47
|10.47
|6
|POL
|Marek ZAKRZEWSKI
|10.32
|10.32
|7
|FIN
|Niko KANGASOJA
|10.47
|10.47
|8
|TTO
|Devin AUGUSTINE
|10.32
|10.32
|START LIST 4
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|NGR
|Adekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE
|10.26
|10.26
|2
|JPN
|Hiroto FUJIWARA
|10.37
|10.37
|3
|SGP
|Mark Ren LEE
|10.59
|10.59
|4
|JAM
|Sandrey DAVISON
|10.20
|10.20
|5
|VEN
|Bryant ALAMO
|10.53
|10.53
|6
|COL
|Carlos FLOREZ ANGULO
|10.37
|10.49
|7
|GUM
|Nathan CASTRO
|11.47
|11.47
|8
|BAH
|Zachary EVANS
|10.41
|10.41
|START LIST 5
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|AUS
|Connor BOND
|10.40
|10.40
|2
|BIZ
|Glenford WILLIAMS
|11.14
|11.28
|3
|USA
|Laurenz COLBERT
|10.21
|10.21
|4
|GUY
|Shamar HORATIO
|10.50
|10.50
|5
|MLT
|Beppe GRILLO
|10.73
|10.73
|6
|POR
|Paulo PEREIRA
|10.52
|10.52
|7
|NGR
|Ogheneovo Nicholas MABILO
|10.24
|10.24
|8
|GBR
|Michael ONILOGBO
|10.38
|10.38
|START LIST 6
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|GER
|Chidiera ONUOHA
|10.37
|10.37
|2
|BRA
|Renan CORREA
|10.50
|10.50
|3
|THA
|Puripol BOONSON
|10.19
|10.19
|4
|FIN
|Valtteri LOUKO
|10.54
|10.54
|5
|USA
|Michael GIZZI
|10.27
|10.27
|6
|COL
|Ronal LONGA
|10.42
|10.42
|7
|ANT
|Ajani DALEY
|10.59
|10.59
|8
|MON
|Kylian VATRICAN
|11.5
|11.5
|START LIST 7
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|SWE
|Erik ERLANDSSON
|10.50
|10.50
|2
|MEX
|Jose RODRIGUEZ
|10.50
|10.50
|3
|FRA
|Jeff ERIUS
|10.24
|10.24
|4
|GER
|Eddie REDDEMANN
|10.38
|10.38
|5
|SLO
|Jernej GUMILAR
|10.38
|10.38
|6
|JAM
|Bouwahjgie NKRUMIE
|10.22
|10.22
|7
|PAN
|Miguel Angel ARONATEGUI
|11:00
|11.25
|8
|ARG
|Bautista DIAMANTE
|10.53
|10.91
|START LIST 8
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|PUR
|Diego GONZALEZ
|10.58
|10.58
|2
|ARG
|Tomás MONDINO
|10.43
|10.48
|3
|BRA
|Lucas Gabriel FERNANDES
|10.46
|10.46
|4
|MAS
|Muhd Azeem FAHMI
|10.28
|10.28
|5
|JPN
|Hiroki YANAGITA
|10.16
|10.16
|6
|LBR
|Lassana TARAWALLY
|–
|–
|7
|CAN
|Almond SMALL
|10.33
|10.33
|8
|IND
|Aman KHOKHAR
|10.56
|10.56