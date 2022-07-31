Botswana's Letsile Tebogo runs in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022
CALI, Colombia (July 31) —— The following are the start lists for the men’s 100 meters at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia on Day One on Monday, 1 August.

There are eight heats assembled for the first round with the top two finishers in heat section, plus the next eight fastest time across all the heats, advancing to the semi-final round of the competition. Read more: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch

Among the highlighted sprinters lining up in the heats of the men’s 100m on Monday’s first day is World U20 record holder and the defending champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana who will start in the third heat and enters with a lifetime best of 9.94 seconds.

Mukhethwa Tshifura of South Africa who owns a personal best of 10.19 will start in heat one, his teammate Benjamin Richardson (10.08) will start in the second heat, while Japan’s Hiroki Yanagita (10.16) is the quickest starter in heat eight.

Jamaican champion Sandrey Davison is understood to be in good form and is also considered to be one of the medal contenders. He will start in heat 4.

2022 World Athletics U20 Championships Men’s 100m heats start lists

START LIST 1
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1GUYEzekiel NEWTON10.5510.55
2RSAMukhethwa TSHIFURA10.1910.19
3ZAMKakene SITALI10.3310.33
4ITAAlessio FAGGIN10.4410.44
5CANDesmond FRASER10.4810.48
6BANMohammed Hasan MIAH10.86
7AUSJai GORDON10.2810.28
8VINKyle LAWRENCE10.5810.58

START LIST 2
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1MADAshley MANANA
2BAHWanya MCCOY10.3310.33
3RSABenjamin RICHARDSON10.0810.08
4TTORevell WEBSTER10.4710.47
5THAThawatchai HIMAIAD10.5610.56
6CUBReynaldo R. ESPINOSA10.3010.30
7ZIMPanashe Blessed NHENGA10.5710.57
8GRNNazzio JOHN10.3210.47

START LIST 3
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
2CAYDavonte HOWELL10.5710.57
3IVBWanyae BELLE10.5710.57
4BOTLetsile TEBOGO9.949.94
5ITAEduardo LONGOBARDI10.4710.47
6POLMarek ZAKRZEWSKI10.3210.32
7FINNiko KANGASOJA10.4710.47
8TTODevin AUGUSTINE10.3210.32
START LIST 4
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1NGRAdekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE10.2610.26
2JPNHiroto FUJIWARA10.3710.37
3SGPMark Ren LEE10.5910.59
4JAMSandrey DAVISON10.2010.20
5VENBryant ALAMO10.5310.53
6COLCarlos FLOREZ ANGULO10.3710.49
7GUMNathan CASTRO11.4711.47
8BAHZachary EVANS10.4110.41

START LIST 5
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1AUSConnor BOND10.4010.40
2BIZGlenford WILLIAMS11.1411.28
3USALaurenz COLBERT10.2110.21
4GUYShamar HORATIO10.5010.50
5MLTBeppe GRILLO10.7310.73
6PORPaulo PEREIRA10.5210.52
7NGROgheneovo Nicholas MABILO10.2410.24
8GBRMichael ONILOGBO10.3810.38
START LIST 6
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1GERChidiera ONUOHA10.3710.37
2BRARenan CORREA10.5010.50
3THAPuripol BOONSON10.1910.19
4FINValtteri LOUKO10.5410.54
5USAMichael GIZZI10.2710.27
6COLRonal LONGA10.4210.42
7ANTAjani DALEY10.5910.59
8MONKylian VATRICAN11.511.5

START LIST 7
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1SWEErik ERLANDSSON10.5010.50
2MEXJose RODRIGUEZ10.5010.50
3FRAJeff ERIUS10.2410.24
4GEREddie REDDEMANN10.3810.38
5SLOJernej GUMILAR10.3810.38
6JAMBouwahjgie NKRUMIE10.2210.22
7PANMiguel Angel ARONATEGUI11:0011.25
8ARGBautista DIAMANTE10.5310.91
START LIST 8
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1PURDiego GONZALEZ10.5810.58
2ARGTomás MONDINO10.4310.48
3BRALucas Gabriel FERNANDES10.4610.46
4MASMuhd Azeem FAHMI10.2810.28
5JPNHiroki YANAGITA10.1610.16
6LBRLassana TARAWALLY
7CANAlmond SMALL10.3310.33
8INDAman KHOKHAR10.5610.56
