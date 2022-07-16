EUGENE, Oregon (July 16) —— The men’s 100 meters start lists for the semi-final heats on Day 2 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (16). The men’s 100m semi-finals will start at 6:00 pm local time / 9:00 pm ET and you can watch live streaming and television coverage here.

All three semi-final heats are blessed with overwhelming talents, but take a look at the second and third sections and you will begin to get excited. Read more: Men’s 100m heats results – World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1

Heat one of the semis will see USA’s Trayvon Bromell starting in lane three where he will go up against Jamaican champion and the 2011 world champion Yohan Blake, plus Abdul Hakim Sani Brown of Japan and South Africa’s Akani Simbine.

Moving on to the second heat and it will feature the reigning world champion Christian Coleman and the fastest man in the world this season and American compatriot Fred Kerley. But it doesn’t stop there. Olympic bronze medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada and Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake, who has clocked 9.93 this season, and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (9.97) are also included in the heat.

The third and final section will see Jamaica’s Oblique Seville taking on Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, USA Marvin Bracy, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, the third-fastest man in the world this season, and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo who ran 9.94 for a world U20 record to win his heat on Friday.

All three semi-finals of the men’s 100m are unquestionably stacked with talents, but two of them are expected to be more competitive.

Men’s 100m Semi-Finals Start List

START LIST – SEMI-FINAL HEAT 1

LANE ATHLETE NAT PB SB

1 Raymond EKEVWO NGR 9.96 10.04

2 Akani SIMBINE RSA 9.84 10.02

3 Trayvon BROMELL USA 9.76 9.81

4 Yohan BLAKE JAM 9.69 9.85

5 Arthur CISSÉ CIV 9.93 10.02

6 Abdul Hakim SANI BROWN JPN 9.97 9.98

7 Rodrigo DO NASCIMENTO BRA 10.04 10.04

8 Emmanuel MATADI LBR 9.98 9.98

START LIST – SEMI-FINAL HEAT 2

LANE ATHLETE NAT PB SB

1 Ryuichiro SAKAI JPN 10.02 10.02

2 Bingtian SU CHN 9.83 10.15

3 Fred KERLEY USA 9.76 9.76

4 Edward OSEI-NKETIA NZL 10.08 10.08

5 Christian COLEMAN USA 9.76 9.87

6 Zharnel HUGHES GBR 9.91 9.97

7 Andre DE GRASSE CAN 9.89 10.05

8 Ackeem BLAKE JAM 9.93 9.93

START LIST – SEMI-FINAL HEAT 3

LANE ATHLETE NAT PB SB

1 Erik CARDOSO BRA 10.01 10.12

2 Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE NGR 9.99 9.99

3 Marvin BRACY USA 9.85 9.85

4 Lamont Marcell JACOBS ITA 9.8 10.04

5 Letsile TEBOGO BOT 9.94 9.94

6 Oblique SEVILLE JAM 9.86 9.86

7 Ferdinand OMANYALA KEN 9.77 9.85

8 Aaron BROWN CAN 9.96 10.06