The men’s 100m start list for the first round heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022 after the preliminary round here in Eugene on Friday (15).
By Symone Goss | Published on July 15, 2022
The following is the start list for the men’s 100 meters heats on Day 1 at the World Championships 2022 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (15). The preliminary round of races took place earlier today and 14 athletes advanced to join the other qualifiers in the first round heats.
There are seven heats listed for tonight’s first round with Italian Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs facing Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, who is one of the contenders to win a medal here.
Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya who obtained his American visa last-minute to travel to Oregon on Thursday, will race from the seventh heat where he will hope to advance with little effort as he looks to recover from his long flight from Nairobi.
World champion Christian Coleman of USA will go up against Olympic bronze medalist Andre De Grasse in the sixth heat, while world leader and the Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley will start his quest to win a first individual world title from heat two against China’s Su Bingtian.
Men’s 100m start list – Heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022
