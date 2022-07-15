Lamont Marcell Jacobs after winning the Olympic 100m title in Tokyo
  • Save

The following is the start list for the men’s 100 meters heats on Day 1 at the World Championships 2022 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (15). The preliminary round of races took place earlier today and 14 athletes advanced to join the other qualifiers in the first round heats.

Listen Live Streaming Audio Coverage – Or Click Here

Guyanese Olympian Emanuel Archibald was the top qualifier from the preliminary round after he clocked 10.31 seconds to take victory in the fourth race, while Ebrima Camara of Gambia was the next best at 10.37 secs. Read more: Day 1 – World Athletics Championships 2022 order of events, start lists and how to watch

There are seven heats listed for tonight’s first round with Italian Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs facing Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, who is one of the contenders to win a medal here.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya who obtained his American visa last-minute to travel to Oregon on Thursday, will race from the seventh heat where he will hope to advance with little effort as he looks to recover from his long flight from Nairobi.

World champion Christian Coleman of USA will go up against Olympic bronze medalist Andre De Grasse in the sixth heat, while world leader and the Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley will start his quest to win a first individual world title from heat two against China’s Su Bingtian.

Men’s 100m start list – Heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1NGRRaymond EKEVWO9.9610.04
2USAMarvin BRACY9.859.85
3AUSRohan BROWNING10.0110.08
4SMRFrancesco SANSOVINI10.4710.47
5JAMAckeem BLAKE9.939.93
6ANTCejhae GREENE1010.02
7ITAChituru ALI10.1510.15
8INALalu Muhammad ZOHRI10.0310.46

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1GBRZharnel HUGHES9.9110.05
2CHNBingtian SU9.83
3TTOJerod ELCOCK10.0310.03
4USAFred KERLEY9.769.76
5MDVHassan SAAID10.3310.77
6GUYEmanuel ARCHIBALD10.1810.18
7NGRFavour Oghene Tejiri ASHE9.999.99
8LBREmmanuel MATADI9.989.98

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1SRIYupun ABEYKOON9.969.96
2CIVArthur CISSÉ9.9310.06
3GAMEbrahima CAMARA10.1510.15
4USATrayvon BROMELL9.769.81
5BRARodrigo DO NASCIMENTO10.0410.04
6BIZShaun GILL10.5710.57
7QATFemi OGUNODE9.9110.87
8CANJerome BLAKE10.0010.00

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1JPNRyuichiro SAKAI10.0210.02
2GERJulian WAGNER10.1110.12
3CUBShainer RENGIFO MONTOYA10.1110.11
4JAMOblique SEVILLE9.869.86
5ITALamont Marcell JACOBS9.810.04
6ARTDorian KELETELA10.2710.47
7BANImranur RAHMAN10.3210.43
8GBRReece PRESCOD9.939.93

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1CANAaron BROWN9.9610.07
2BAHSamson COLEBROOKE10.0110.01
3JAMYohan BLAKE9.699.85
4BOTLetsile TEBOGO9.969.96
5AUSJake DORAN10.1510.19
6RSAAkani SIMBINE9.8410.02
7HONMelique GARCIA10.510.7
8PARCesar ALMIRON10.3810.43

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1RSAGift LEOTLELA9.9410.12
2CANAndre DE GRASSE9.8910.05
3USAChristian COLEMAN9.769.87
4GHABenjamin AZAMATI9.99.9
5IRQHussein Ali AL KHAFAJI10.3210.42
6BRAErik CARDOSO10.0110.12
7NGRUdodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE10.0310.03
8TJKIldar AKHMADIEV10.3710.37

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1GHAJoseph Paul AMOAH9.949.94
2NZLEdward OSEI-NKETIA10.1210.19
3KENFerdinand OMANYALA9.779.85
4CODLionel Tshimanga MUTEBA10.4610.5
5LBNNoureddine HADID10.4110.68
6BRAFelipe BARDI10.0710.07
7JPNAbdul Hakim SANI BROWN9.9710.04
8RSAClarence MUNYAI10.0410.04
0 Shares

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.