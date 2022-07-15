The following is the start list for the men’s 100 meters heats on Day 1 at the World Championships 2022 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (15). The preliminary round of races took place earlier today and 14 athletes advanced to join the other qualifiers in the first round heats.

Guyanese Olympian Emanuel Archibald was the top qualifier from the preliminary round after he clocked 10.31 seconds to take victory in the fourth race, while Ebrima Camara of Gambia was the next best at 10.37 secs. Read more: Day 1 – World Athletics Championships 2022 order of events, start lists and how to watch

There are seven heats listed for tonight’s first round with Italian Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs facing Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, who is one of the contenders to win a medal here.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya who obtained his American visa last-minute to travel to Oregon on Thursday, will race from the seventh heat where he will hope to advance with little effort as he looks to recover from his long flight from Nairobi.

World champion Christian Coleman of USA will go up against Olympic bronze medalist Andre De Grasse in the sixth heat, while world leader and the Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley will start his quest to win a first individual world title from heat two against China’s Su Bingtian.

Men’s 100m start list – Heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 NGR Raymond EKEVWO 9.96 10.04 2 USA Marvin BRACY 9.85 9.85 3 AUS Rohan BROWNING 10.01 10.08 4 SMR Francesco SANSOVINI 10.47 10.47 5 JAM Ackeem BLAKE 9.93 9.93 6 ANT Cejhae GREENE 10 10.02 7 ITA Chituru ALI 10.15 10.15 8 INA Lalu Muhammad ZOHRI 10.03 10.46

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 GBR Zharnel HUGHES 9.91 10.05 2 CHN Bingtian SU 9.83 – 3 TTO Jerod ELCOCK 10.03 10.03 4 USA Fred KERLEY 9.76 9.76 5 MDV Hassan SAAID 10.33 10.77 6 GUY Emanuel ARCHIBALD 10.18 10.18 7 NGR Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE 9.99 9.99 8 LBR Emmanuel MATADI 9.98 9.98

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 SRI Yupun ABEYKOON 9.96 9.96 2 CIV Arthur CISSÉ 9.93 10.06 3 GAM Ebrahima CAMARA 10.15 10.15 4 USA Trayvon BROMELL 9.76 9.81 5 BRA Rodrigo DO NASCIMENTO 10.04 10.04 6 BIZ Shaun GILL 10.57 10.57 7 QAT Femi OGUNODE 9.91 10.87 8 CAN Jerome BLAKE 10.00 10.00

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 JPN Ryuichiro SAKAI 10.02 10.02 2 GER Julian WAGNER 10.11 10.12 3 CUB Shainer RENGIFO MONTOYA 10.11 10.11 4 JAM Oblique SEVILLE 9.86 9.86 5 ITA Lamont Marcell JACOBS 9.8 10.04 6 ART Dorian KELETELA 10.27 10.47 7 BAN Imranur RAHMAN 10.32 10.43 8 GBR Reece PRESCOD 9.93 9.93

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 CAN Aaron BROWN 9.96 10.07 2 BAH Samson COLEBROOKE 10.01 10.01 3 JAM Yohan BLAKE 9.69 9.85 4 BOT Letsile TEBOGO 9.96 9.96 5 AUS Jake DORAN 10.15 10.19 6 RSA Akani SIMBINE 9.84 10.02 7 HON Melique GARCIA 10.5 10.7 8 PAR Cesar ALMIRON 10.38 10.43

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 RSA Gift LEOTLELA 9.94 10.12 2 CAN Andre DE GRASSE 9.89 10.05 3 USA Christian COLEMAN 9.76 9.87 4 GHA Benjamin AZAMATI 9.9 9.9 5 IRQ Hussein Ali AL KHAFAJI 10.32 10.42 6 BRA Erik CARDOSO 10.01 10.12 7 NGR Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE 10.03 10.03 8 TJK Ildar AKHMADIEV 10.37 10.37

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 GHA Joseph Paul AMOAH 9.94 9.94 2 NZL Edward OSEI-NKETIA 10.12 10.19 3 KEN Ferdinand OMANYALA 9.77 9.85 4 COD Lionel Tshimanga MUTEBA 10.46 10.5 5 LBN Noureddine HADID 10.41 10.68 6 BRA Felipe BARDI 10.07 10.07 7 JPN Abdul Hakim SANI BROWN 9.97 10.04 8 RSA Clarence MUNYAI 10.04 10.04