OREGON (July 16) — The following is the start list for the men’s 110m hurdles heats on Day 2 at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. The first round heats of the event will start at 11:25 am Saturday morning local time / 2:25 pm ET.

Defending world champion Grant Holloway will start the defense of his title in heat two, while the fastest man in the world this year, Devon Allen, will race from the 5th and final heat.

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica is in the fourth heat, while USA’s NCAA champion Trey Cunningham is in heat one and American champion Daniel Roberts is in heat three. Read more: Day 2 order of events, start lists and how to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 – July 16

Men’s 110m hurdles heats start list

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 FRA Pascal MARTINOT-LAGARDE 12.95 13.45

2 GBR Andrew POZZI 13.14 13.28

3 TUR Mikdat SEVLER 13.36 13.36

4 USA Trey CUNNINGHAM 13 13

5 CZE Petr SVOBODA 13.27 13.47

6 MRI Jeremie LARARAUDEUSE 13.7 13.7

7 SUI Jason JOSEPH 13.12 13.25

8 JAM Rasheed BROADBELL 13.1 13.2

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 USA Grant HOLLOWAY 12.81 13.03

2 TPE Kuei-Ru CHEN 13.34 13.49

3 POL Damian CZYKIER 13.25 13.25

4 AUS Nicholas HOUGH 13.38 13.43

5 GBR Joshua ZELLER 13.19 13.19

6 SEN Louis François MENDY 13.59 13.68

7 CHN Wenjun XIE 13.17 13.38

8 BRA Eduardo RODRIGUES 13.27 13.27

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ALG Amine BOUANANI 13.38 13.38

2 ESP Asier MARTÍNEZ 13.22 13.29

3 JPN Shuhei ISHIKAWA 13.37 13.39

4 USA Daniel ROBERTS 13 13.03

5 JAM Orlando BENNETT 13.27 13.27

6 FRA Sasha ZHOYA 13.17 13.17

7 CAY Rasheem BROWN 13.53 13.53

8 GER Gregor TRABER 13.21 13.66

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 FIN Elmo LAKKA 13.31 13.55

2 FRA Just KWAOU-MATHEY 13.27 13.27

3 BAR Shane BRATHWAITE 13.21 13.4

4 JAM Hansle PARCHMENT 12.94 13.09

5 ESP Enrique LLOPIS 13.41 13.42

6 BRA Rafael PEREIRA 13.17 13.17

7 AUS Chris DOUGLAS 13.65 13.65

8 JPN Rachid MURATAKE 13.27 13.27

START LIST – HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 JPN Shunsuke IZUMIYA 13.06 13.21

2 LBR Wellington ZAZA 13.36 13.36

3 USA Devon ALLEN 12.84 12.84

4 CYP Milan TRAJKOVIC 13.25 13.32

5 GBR David KING 13.37 13.46

6 MLI Richard DIAWARA 13.88 14.18

7 BRA Gabriel CONSTANTINO 13.18 13.23

8 RSA Antonio ALKANA 13.11 13.47