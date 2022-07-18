Results from the men’s 200 meters first-round heats on Day 4 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday (18). Defending world champion Noah Lyles ran 19.98 seconds to advance with the fastest time heading into the semi-finals.

The American said he’s looking forward to the well-anticipated battle with fellow countryman and world leader Erriyon Knighton, who also won his first-round heat in 20.01 seconds.

“I am just coming out here to have fun,” Lyles, who said he’s been having the “jitters” in the buildup to the championships.

“I know he (Knighton) went back to the lab and gotten faster and so did I.”

Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic clocked a national record of 20.01 seconds to win his heat ahead of USA’s Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek who ran 20.35.

Elsewhere, NCAA champion Joe Fahnbulleh (20.12) of Liberia, Jereem Richards (20.35) of Trinidad and Tobago, world 100m champion Fred Kerley (20.17) of USA, and Filippo Tortu (20.18) of Italy were the other heat winners.

Men’s 200m heats results – World Championships

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 LBR Joseph FAHNBULLEH 20.12 Q

2 JPN Koki UEYAMA 20.26 PB Q

3 CAN Jerome BLAKE 20.3 Q

4 GBR Joe FERGUSON 20.33

5 GHA Joseph Paul AMOAH 20.40 SB

6 BRA Lucas RODRIGUES DA SILVA 20.9

PNG Terrence TALIO DQ

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 TTO Jereem RICHARDS 20.35 Q

2 CAN Aaron BROWN 20.6 Q

3 JPN Shota IIZUKA 20.72 Q

4 RSA Shaun MASWANGANYI 20.79

5 DEN Simon HANSEN 20.8

5 CUB Shainer RENGIFO MONTOYA 20.8

7 GUM Joseph GREEN 22.04

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Erriyon KNIGHTON 20.01 Q

2 RSA Luxolo ADAMS 20.1 Q

3 GBR Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE 20.11 Q

4 DOM Yancarlos MARTÍNEZ 20.13

5 JAM Akeem BLOOMFIELD 20.56

6 SWZ Sibusiso MATSENJWA 20.6

7 ZIM Tinotenda MATIYENGA 20.72

RESULT – HEAT 4

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 DOM Alexander OGANDO 20.01 =NR Q

2 USA Kenneth BEDNAREK 20.35 Q

3 UGA Tarsis Gracious OROGOT 20.44 Q

4 ITA Eseosa Fostine DESALU 20.63

5 FRA Mouhamadou FALL 20.83

6 COM Hachim MAAROUFOU 20.91

ANG Marcos SANTOS DQ

RESULT – HEAT 5

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Fred KERLEY 20.17 Q

2 RSA Sinesipho DAMBILE 20.29 =PB Q

3 NGR Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE 20.34 Q

4 JAM Yohan BLAKE 20.35

5 SUI William REAIS 20.71 =SB

6 AUS Aidan MURPHY 20.75

CMR Emmanuel ESEME DNS

RESULT – HEAT 6

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 ITA Filippo TORTU 20.18 Q

2 GAB Guy MAGANGA GORRA 20.44 NR Q

3 AUS Calab LAW 20.50 PB Q

4 GBR Adam GEMILI 20.6

5 PAN Alonso EDWARD 22.08

CAN Andre DE GRASSE DNS

JPN Yuki KOIKE DNS

RESULT – HEAT 7

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Noah LYLES 19.98 Q

2 JAM Rasheed DWYER 20.29 =SB Q

3 CHN Zhenye XIE 20.3 Q

4 GER Owen ANSAH 20.52

5 TTO Eric HARRISON JR. 20.54

6 BRA Lucas VILAR 20.65 =SB

7 CZE Jan JIRKA 20.73