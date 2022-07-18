EUGENE, Oregon — The following are the start lists for the men’s 200 meters first-round heats on Day 4 at the World Athletics Championships 2002 in Eugene, Oregon, here at Hayward Field on Monday. Read also: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

Defending world champion Noah Lyles will start the defense of his title from heat 7 where he will take on Jamaica’s Olympic finalist Rasheed Dwyer, China’s Zhenye Xie, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Eric Harrison Jr.

Lyles, who won the world title three years ago in Doha, took the USA Championships on this same track last month in 19.61 seconds. Read more: Day 4 – Order of events schedule and how to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022

World leader Erriyon Knighton should also have little bother advancing from his heat, based on his current form which sees him topping the world top list at 19.49 seconds. The American 18-year-old will start in heat three where he will come up against South Africa’s Luxolo Adams who has a season and personal best of 19.82 secs, plus Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Jamaica’s Akeem Bloomfield.

Fred Kerley, the world champion in the 100m on Saturday night, will start his sprint double aspirations from the fifth heat against Yohan Blake of Jamaica.

Elsewhere, NCAA champion and Olympic finalist Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia will race in heat one, while World Indoor Championships 400m champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago who has gone 19.83 secs this season, will open his medal quest from heat 2.

Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek of USA will begin his pursuit for back-to-back global championship medals from heat four.

Meanwhile, after failing to make the final of the 100m, Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Canada withdrew from the 200m.

Men’s 200m Heats Start Lists – World Athletics Championships Day 4

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 BRA Lucas RODRIGUES DA SILVA 20.34 20.34

3 PNG Terrence TALIO 21.55 21.55

4 LBR Joseph FAHNBULLEH 19.83 19.83

5 CAN Jerome BLAKE 20.04 20.04

6 GHA Joseph Paul AMOAH 20.08 20.57

7 JPN Koki UEYAMA 20.46 20.46

8 GBR Joe FERGUSON 20.23 20.23

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 DEN Simon HANSEN 20.49 20.53

3 TTO Jereem RICHARDS 19.83 19.83

4 JPN Shota IIZUKA 20.11 20.34

5 CAN Aaron BROWN 19.95 20.03

6 GUM Joseph GREEN 22.01 22.01

7 CUB Shainer RENGIFO MONTOYA 20.51 20.51

8 RSA Shaun MASWANGANYI 20.1 20.26

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 JAM Akeem BLOOMFIELD 19.81 20.22

3 USA Erriyon KNIGHTON 19.49 19.49

4 ZIM Tinotenda MATIYENGA 20.58 20.58

5 SWZ Sibusiso MATSENJWA 20.22 20.82

6 RSA Luxolo ADAMS 19.82 19.82

7 DOM Yancarlos MARTÍNEZ 20.17 20.36

8 GBR Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE 19.95 20.05

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 USA Kenneth BEDNAREK 19.68 19.87

3 UGA Tarsis Gracious OROGOT 20.32 20.32

4 ITA Eseosa Fostine DESALU 20.13 20.52

5 COM Hachim MAAROUFOU 20.52 20.52

6 DOM Alexander OGANDO 20.03 20.03

7 FRA Mouhamadou FALL 20.26 20.26

8 ANG Marcos SANTOS – –

START LIST – HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 AUS Aidan MURPHY 20.41 20.41

3 JAM Yohan BLAKE 19.26 20.2

4 USA Fred KERLEY 19.76 19.8

5 RSA Sinesipho DAMBILE 20.35 20.35

6 SUI William REAIS 20.24 20.73

7 NGR Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE 20.08 20.08

8 CMR Emmanuel ESEME 20.31 20.62

START LIST – HEAT 6

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 CAN Andre DE GRASSE 19.62 20.38

3 GBR Adam GEMILI 19.97 20.15

4 AUS Calab LAW 20.63 20.63

5 ITA Filippo TORTU 20.11 20.15

6 JPN Yuki KOIKE 20.23 20.46

7 PAN Alonso EDWARD 19.81 20.41

8 GAB Guy MAGANGA GORRA 20.48 20.65

START LIST – HEAT 7

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 GER Owen ANSAH 20.35 20.41

3 USA Noah LYLES 19.5 19.61

4 CZE Jan JIRKA 20.45 20.63

5 BRA Lucas VILAR 20.57 20.67

6 JAM Rasheed DWYER 19.8 20.35

7 CHN Zhenye XIE 19.88 20.13

8 TTO Eric HARRISON JR. 20.18 20.18