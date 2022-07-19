The following are the men’s 200 meters semi-final start list at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 5 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday (19). Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Jereem Richards, and Erriyon Knighton will all be in action as they go in search of places in the final.

Defending champion Lyles, who qualified with the fastest time from the heats on Monday night with 19.98 seconds, will race in the second semi-finals where he will come up against his fellow countryman and Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, as well as Trinidad and Tobago’s World Indoor 400m champion Jereem Richards.

Also on the watch list in this semi-final heat is South Africa’s Luxolo Adams who ran 19.82 earlier this season. Read more: Fraser-Pryce vs Steiner, Thompson-Herah vs Asher-Smith – Women’s 200m semis start lists

Meanwhile, world leader Knighton will race from the second semi-final heat out of lane four and will have Italian Filippo Tortu, China’s Zhenye Xie, and Jamaica Olympic finalist Rasheed Dwyer for company.

Elsewhere, Kerley, the recently crowned world champion in the 100m, will lineup in semi-final one and will face competition from NCAA sprint double champion Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, as well as the improving Alexander Ogando from the Dominican Republic.

Men’s 200m semi-finals start list World Athletics Championships Day 5

START LIST – SEMI-FINAL 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 JAM Yohan BLAKE 19.26 20.20

2 JPN Shota IIZUKA 20.11 20.34

3 DOM Alexander OGANDO 20.01 20.01

4 LBR Joseph FAHNBULLEH 19.83 19.83

5 RSA Sinesipho DAMBILE 20.29 20.29

6 USA Fred KERLEY 19.76 19.80

7 GBR Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE 19.95 20.05

8 CAN Jerome BLAKE 20.04 20.04

START LIST – SEMI-FINAL 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 UGA Tarsis Gracious OROGOT 20.32 20.32

2 GBR Joe FERGUSON 20.23 20.23

3 TTO Jereem RICHARDS 19.83 19.83

4 USA Kenny BEDNAREK 19.68 19.87

5 USA Noah LYLES 19.5 19.61

6 RSA Luxolo ADAMS 19.82 19.82

7 NGR Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE 20.08 20.08

8 GAB Guy MAGANGA GORRA 20.44 20.44

START LIST – SEMI-FINAL 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 AUS Calab LAW 20.5 20.5

2 DOM Yancarlos MARTÍNEZ 20.17 20.36

3 JAM Rasheed DWYER 19.8 20.29

4 USA Erriyon KNIGHTON 19.49 19.49

5 ITA Filippo TORTU 20.11 20.15

6 JPN Koki UEYAMA 20.26 20.26

7 CHN Zhenye XIE 19.88 20.13

8 CAN Aaron BROWN 19.95 20.03