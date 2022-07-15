EUGENE, Oregon (July 15 ) — The following are the 3000 meters steeplechase results from the heats that took place here at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (15). Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali ran 8:16.65 to lead the way and Lamecha Girma, the silver medalist in 2019, also among the top qualifiers.

El Bakkali clocked the fastest time to win his heat and looked very comfortable throughout the contest to get home ahead of Leonard Kipkemoi Bett of Kenya who followed him in 8:16.94.

Heat two went to Doha 2019 silver medalist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia in 8:19.64 with the reigning world champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya running 8:20.12 to take second place and advanced as well.

Ethiopia’s Hailemariyam Amare, the third fastest in the world this season took the third and final heat in 8:18.34, but Benjamin Kigen of Kenya, didn’t advance after finishing seventh in the same heat in 8:22.52.

Meanwhile, two of the three Americans in the contest advanced to the final with Evan Jager (8:18.44) and Hillary Bor (8:20.18) both making progress.

However, Olympic finalist Benard Keter could only manage 8:21.94 for seventh place in heat one and failed to secure a place in the medal race.

Men’s 3000 meters steeplechase results

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 MAR Soufiane EL BAKKALI 8:16.65 Q

2 KEN Leonard Kipkemoi BETT 8:16.94 Q

3 KEN Abraham KIBIWOT 8:17.04 Q

4 ETH Getnet WALE 8:17.49 q

5 ESP Sebastián MARTOS 8:18.94 q

6 ITA Ahmed ABDELWAHED 8:21.04 q

7 USA Benard KETER 8:21.94

8 CAN John GAY 8:27.02

9 AUS Ben BUCKINGHAM 8:29.15

10 JPN Kosei YAMAGUCHI 8:30.92

11 ALG Bilal TABTI 8:38.45

12 GER Frederik RUPPERT 8:45.55

13 BEL Tim VAN DE VELDE 9:03.11

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 ETH Lamecha GIRMA 8:19.64 Q

2 KEN Conseslus KIPRUTO 8:20.12 Q

3 USA Hillary BOR 8:20.18 Q

4 FRA Mehdi BELHADJ 8:20.47 q

5 JPN Ryuji MIURA 8:21.80

6 AUS Edward TRIPPAS 8:23.83

7 DJI Mohamed ISMAIL 8:25.85

8 NOR Tom Erling KÅRBØ 8:26.12 PB

9 ALG Hichem BOUCHICHA 8:27.39

10 TUN Ahmed JAZIRI 8:28.28

11 ESP Víctor RUIZ 8:33.42

12 CAN Ryan SMEETON 8:33.51

13 MAR Salaheddine BEN YAZIDE 8:38.46

14 COL Carlos Andres SAN MARTIN 8:48.66

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 ETH Hailemariyam AMARE 8:18.34 Q

2 USA Evan JAGER 8:18.44 Q

3 IND Avinash Mukund SABLE 8:18.75 Q

4 ERI Yemane HAILESELASSIE 8:18.75 SB q

5 ESP Daniel ARCE 8:21.06 q

6 TUN Mohamed Amin JHINAOUI 8:22.00

7 KEN Benjamin KIGEN 8:22.52

8 GER Karl BEBENDORF 8:25.73 SB

9 NOR Jacob BOUTERA 8:31.47

10 SWE Vidar JOHANSSON 8:33.51

11 JPN Ryoma AOKI 8:33.89

12 CAN Jean-Simon DESGAGNÉS 8:40.90

13 FIN Topi RAITANEN 8:43.01

MAR Mohamed TINDOUFT DNF

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images