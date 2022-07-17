EUGENE, Oregon (July 17) —— Results from the heats of the men’s 400 meters at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 3 here in Eugene, Oregon, with world record holder Wayde van Niekerk and the fastest man in the world this season, Michael Norman among those advancing to the semi-finals.

Van Niekerk looked in good form when winning the first race of the early round, clocking a comfortable 45.18 seconds to qualify with the second fastest time on the day. Van Niekerk, who is returning to competitive form after a series of injuries hampered his progress in the past few season, went out strong in the opening 200m before coasting home for the win.

The South African 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion, was followed home by Jonathan Jones of Barbados who ran 45.46 for second place. Read more: Women’s 400m start list for the heats – World Championships 2022 Day 3

American champion and the current world leader, Michael Norman also eased to a well-controlled victory in the second heat, posting 45.37 seconds to finish ahead of Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor who clocked 45.68 to nip South Africa’s Zakhiti Nene (45.69) on the line.

Qualifying with the fastest time from the first round is Bayapo Ndori of Botswana after he clocked a personal best of 44.87 to win the fifth heat and finished ahead of 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James of Grenada, who clocked 45.29 for second place.

Also advancing to the semi-final round were USA’s Champion Allison (45.56) and Michael Cherry (45.81) with Matthew Hudson-Smith (45.49) of Great Britain winning the sixth and final heat.

Men’s 400m heats results – Day 3

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 RSA Wayde VAN NIEKERK 45.18 Q

2 BAR Jonathan JONES 45.46 Q

3 GBR Alex HAYDOCK-WILSON 45.62 SB Q

4 JPN Julian Jrummi WALSH 45.9 q

5 CZE Patrik ŠORM 46.07

6 AUS Steven SOLOMON 46.87

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Michael NORMAN 45.37 Q

2 JAM Christopher TAYLOR 45.68 Q

3 RSA Zakhiti NENE 45.69 Q

4 BEL Kevin BORLÉE 45.72 q

5 DEN Benjamin Lobo VEDEL 46.27

6 MEX Luis AVILÉS FERREIRO 46.47

7 POL Kajetan DUSZYŃSKI 46.57

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Michael CHERRY 45.81 Q

2 ZAM Muzala SAMUKONGA 45.82 Q

3 BEL Alexander DOOM 46.18 Q

4 JAM Jevaughn POWELL 46.42

5 SUI Ricky PETRUCCIANI 46.6

6 BOT Anthony PESELA 47.36

7 VAN Obediah TIMBACI 53.32

RESULT – HEAT 4

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Champion ALLISON 45.56 Q

2 BEL Dylan BORLÉE 45.7 Q

3 BOT Isaac MAKWALA 45.93 Q

4 KAZ Mikhail LITVIN 46.00 SB q

5 ITA Davide RE 46.49

6 TTO Dwight ST. HILLAIRE 46.6

7 SRB Boško KIJANOVIĆ 46.85

RESULT – HEAT 5

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 BOT Bayapo NDORI 44.87 PB Q

2 GRN Kirani JAMES 45.29 Q

3 JAM Nathon ALLEN 45.61 Q

4 JPN Fuga SATO 45.88 q

5 AUS Alex BECK 45.99 q

6 ITA Edoardo SCOTTI 46.46

7 NCA Dexter MAYORGA 48.4

RESULT – HEAT 6

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 GBR Matthew HUDSON-SMITH 45.49 Q

2 NED Liemarvin BONEVACIA 45.82 Q

3 DOM Lidio Andres FELIZ 45.87 Q

4 IRL Christopher O’DONNELL 46.01 q

5 JPN Kaito KAWABATA 46.34

6 BRA Lucas CARVALHO 47.53

7 AIA Aiden HAZZARD 51.44 SB