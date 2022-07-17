The following are results from the men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 3 here at the historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene on Sunday (17). World leader Alison dos Santos was the fastest qualifier with 47.85 secs, while Olympic and defending world champion Karsten Warholm ran 48.00 to take his semis.

American champion and the second-fastest man in the history of the event, Rai Benjamin also won his heat in 48.44 seconds. Read more: Thompson-Herah, Jackson, Fraser-Pryce cruise into 100m finals – World Championships

Warholm, who is aiming to win a third successive world title, ran the second-fastest time in the semi-finals and looked well in control –easing all fears about his form and fitness after picking up a hamstring injury last month.

French champion Wilfried Happio finished second to the world record holder in a personal best of 48.14 with USA’s Khallifah ROSSER advancing on time with 48.34.

Meanwhile, Alison dos Santos was in total control of his race and he finished with a whole lot left in reserve after shutting down early in the home straight before crossing the finish line in 47.85 seconds. The Olympic bronze medalist was the only competitor under 48.00 seconds in the semi-finals on Sunday.

USA’s Trevor Bassitt ran 48.17 for second place behind the Brazilian with Rasmus Magi of Estonia finally securing a spot in a global championships final after running 48.40 secs for third in the heat. He advanced on time.

Benjamin, meanwhile, had no worries booking a place in the final –taking the first semi-final heat when beating Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde, who did 49.09 seconds to advance.

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Rai BENJAMIN 48.44 Q

2 JAM Jaheel HYDE 49.09 Q

3 BEL Julien WATRIN 49.52

4 NED Ramsey ANGELA 49.77

5 IRL Thomas BARR 50.08

6 GBR Alastair CHALMERS 50.54

7 TUR Yasmani COPELLO 51.49

IVB Kyron MCMASTER DNS

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 BRA Alison DOS SANTOS 47.85 Q

2 USA Trevor BASSITT 48.17 Q

3 EST Rasmus MÄGI 48.4q

4 SWE Carl BENGTSTRÖM 48.75

5 ALG Abdelmalik LAHOULOU 48.9

6 KEN Moitalel Mpoke NAADOKILA 49.34

7 CRC Gerald DRUMMOND 49.37

8 JAM Shawn ROWE 49.8

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 NOR Karsten WARHOLM 48.00 SB Q

2 FRA Wilfried HAPPIO 48.14 PB Q

3 USA Khallifah ROSSER 48.34 q

4 JAM Kemar MOWATT 48.59

5 NED Nick SMIDT 49.56

6 JPN Kazuki KUROKAWA 49.69

7 RSA Sokwakhana ZAZINI 50.22

8 NGR Ezekiel NATHANIEL 54.18